12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time. Join in the chat on Twitter using the hashtag #12daysofthinking

Day 3: World of Work

How to thrive in 2017 Dr Christine Sprigg, Occupational Psychologist, The Management School: “The ‘world of work’ has been increasingly fast-paced in 2016; this speed perception created by more interactions online and via social media. People at work are so busy that some US researchers argue we believe we have ‘no time to be nice’. However, to thrive and not merely survive in work in 2017 (against a backdrop of Brexit and global political upheaval) we are going to need to exercise civility and be more socially supportive to each other than ever.”

Celebrating disabled workers Professor Pauline Dibben, Professor of Employment Relations,The Management School: “In 2016, paralympians were welcomed and celebrated in Brazil. But research in Brazil, South Africa and UK shows that employers could do more to recruit and retain workers with disabilities. At Christmas, many of us celebrate Jesus' birth, and Jesus told us to welcome the stranger. Let's make 2017 a year when disabled workers are not 'strangers' but valued and welcomed in every workplace.”

Brexit could see further erosion of employment rights Professor Jason Heyes, Professor of Employment Relations, The Management School: “During 2016 UK unemployment reached its lowest point in 11 years, but the controversies relating to Sports Direct and Uber brought into sharp focus the extent to which employment growth has been fuelled by jobs offering low wages, irregular hours of work and ambiguous employment status. 2016 also saw a weakening of the right of workers to take industrial action, while Brexit raised the prospect of a further erosion of employment rights in the near future.”

Work is key to alleviate poverty Professor Jennifer Roberts, Department of Economics: “There is increasing polarisation between those who have too much work and those who have too little. Work is key to alieving poverty. It can help people flourish, improving health and wellbeing. However, work quality and the level of pay is crucial; 2.6 million households in the UK struggle to make ends meet even though at least one person is in full-time work. At the same time mental health problems at work and sickness absence are increasing year on year."