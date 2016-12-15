12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

University of Sheffield

Day 4: Moving People

The politics of migration Professor Andrew Geddes, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Politics, said:

"2017 will see intensified debate about migration because the drivers of migration and drivers of migration politics push in opposite directions. Poverty, the quest for new economic opportunities and the effects of conflict cause people to move. Migration politics in Europe is driven by a disconnect between the people and their political leaders. Brexit demonstrates that many people feel let down, left behind and not listened to. Electors in France, Germany and the Netherlands will get a chance to express their discontent with the political establishment. Migrants are likely to pay the price."

Spatial mobility is a natural human behaviour Dr Aneta Piekut, from the University of Sheffield’s Migration Research Group, said: "The big challenge for migration in 2017 will be changing perceptions of international movement of people. The contemporary debate is dominated by exclusionary statements pointing to undesirable crossings of borders and omnipresent migration 'crisis'. Immigration is seen as an abnormal activity which does not only have to be controlled, but also defused. Let’s hope 2017 will be a year when the narrative can be changed by reminding people that spatial mobility is a natural human behaviour and societies would not develop without circulation of ideas, goods and people."