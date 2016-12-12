12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

Day 1: Global Capitalism and Leadership

Will Trump fuel the flames of global inequality? Dr Matthew L. Bishop, Senior Lecturer in International Politics

"We shortly bid farewell to the most impressive world leader of the contemporary era, who leaves a formidable legacy. His replacement is a follower of public resentment who threatens to demolish it. Obama, like others before him did not sufficiently reform global capitalism. But this requires a commitment to international cooperation and the building of bridges, not walls. The intensification of capitalist inequity that Trump personifies will only fuel – rather than douse – the flames of anger burning amongst the disenfranchised."

Will politics become more feminised? Dr Julie Gottlieb, Reader in Modern History "One striking feature of the past dramatic and bewildering year in politics has been women's ​vying for the highest leadership positions. From Britain's second woman Prime Minister, to the specter of the ascendancy of Marine Le Pen in France, to the highly-charged and strikingly, painfully, gendered American presidential campaign, at face value politics appeared to be in the process of becoming feminized. There is a fundamental difference between feminisation and the fulfillment of feminist aspirations, however. Alas, what happened in November in the USA was not the much anticipated shattering of the glass ceiling but the shattering of hope."

Will liberal democarcy survive in 2017? Professor Angie Hobbs, Professor of the Public Understanding of Philosophy "In 2016 some unscrupulous populist leaders have directed justifiable economic frustration onto the wrong targets: particular racial and religious groups, and women. These leaders have then claimed that only they and their followers are truly ‘the people’, and nothing should block the direct implementation of the people’s will. Such moves seriously undermine the civil rights on which liberal democracy is based, and in 2017 those of us who care about liberal democracy will need to work very hard to protect it."