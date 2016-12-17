12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking
To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time. Join in the chat on Twitter using the hashtag #12daysofthinking
Day 6: Cultural Life
Beat insomnia by facing the music
Dr Victoria Williamson from the University’s Department of Music, said:
"In 2016, poor sleep cost the UK 200,000 working days or £40bn, equating to 1.86 per cent of GDP. In our hectic world, a good night’s sleep is worth its weight in gold when it comes to improving physical and mental wellbeing. Research has shown listening to music of your choice can help people reach the restorative cycle of sleep more quickly. In 2017, my hope is for sweeter dreams and that the music for better sleep revolution will begin!”
Uniting against injustice
Dr Katie Edwards, Director of the Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies, said:
"In a year when it seems that some public figures have been rewarded for bragging about sexual assault or making derogatory comments about minority groups, and that human rights have taken a step backwards, in 2017 it's time to remember the power of community to bring about collective political action. We can counter rape culture, discrimination and social injustice by raising our collective voices in a joint refusal of acceptance."
Can a hairstyle be the downfall of leaders?
Dr Seán Williams, Vice-Chancellor's Fellow and a fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, said:
"Satires on Trump’s 2016 rise to power frequently focussed on his hairstyle (or toupée?). Historically, leaders have often been laughed at and lambasted for their coiffure, or through the character of the hairdresser, as a means of political, “cutting” criticism. Think Charlie Chaplin or Woody Allan on Hitler, or the coining of “Shampoo Socialism” this summer, in response to French president François Hollande’s hair expenses versus his public fiscal policy. It'll be interesting to see who falls foul in 2017."
Creating bridges of trust
Dr Meredith Warren, Deputy Director, Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies, said:
"2016 draws to a close and the world seems increasingly divided. It is crucial for 2017 to be the year when people of different faiths to create bridges of trust. Religious literacy must go beyond tolerance of various religious traditions and beliefs; it must also seek understanding about what they mean. Young people know this – the religion A Level is the fastest growing subject. Let 2017 be the year we recognise how religion, including secularism, shapes our ideas about the world, our social and political views — all of us, not just the devout."
Culture and the nature of civic engagement
Professor Kate Pahl, Professor of Literacies in Education
"We need culture more than ever. Cultures matter – particularly in relation to communities whose voice is less heard. The Casey report on integration did not highlight the rich and diverse cultures within local communities, for example, in Sheffield and Rotherham, and the hidden funds of knowledge that lie within minority communities. New migration patterns are bringing different kinds of skills; artists, dancers, musicians that can go unrecognized. Those global artistic practices can merge and give voice to these communities, particularly women and young people who are silent. Cultural practices provide spaces for transformative practices, they create opportunities for social cohesion, and can bring hope and new ideas into the mix."