Day 6: Cultural Life

Beat insomnia by facing the music Dr Victoria Williamson from the University’s Department of Music, said: "In 2016, poor sleep cost the UK 200,000 working days or £40bn, equating to 1.86 per cent of GDP. In our hectic world, a good night’s sleep is worth its weight in gold when it comes to improving physical and mental wellbeing. Research has shown listening to music of your choice can help people reach the restorative cycle of sleep more quickly. In 2017, my hope is for sweeter dreams and that the music for better sleep revolution will begin!”

Uniting against injustice Dr Katie Edwards, Director of the Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies, said: "In a year when it seems that some public figures have been rewarded for bragging about sexual assault or making derogatory comments about minority groups, and that human rights have taken a step backwards, in 2017 it's time to remember the power of community to bring about collective political action. We can counter rape culture, discrimination and social injustice by raising our collective voices in a joint refusal of acceptance."

Can a hairstyle be the downfall of leaders? Dr Seán Williams, Vice-Chancellor's Fellow and a fellow of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce, said:

"Satires on Trump’s 2016 rise to power frequently focussed on his hairstyle (or toupée?). Historically, leaders have often been laughed at and lambasted for their coiffure, or through the character of the hairdresser, as a means of political, “cutting” criticism. Think Charlie Chaplin or Woody Allan on Hitler, or the coining of “Shampoo Socialism” this summer, in response to French president François Hollande’s hair expenses versus his public fiscal policy. It'll be interesting to see who falls foul in 2017."

Creating bridges of trust Dr Meredith Warren, Deputy Director, Sheffield Institute for Interdisciplinary Biblical Studies, said: "2016 draws to a close and the world seems increasingly divided. It is crucial for 2017 to be the year when people of different faiths to create bridges of trust. Religious literacy must go beyond tolerance of various religious traditions and beliefs; it must also seek understanding about what they mean. Young people know this – the religion A Level is the fastest growing subject. Let 2017 be the year we recognise how religion, including secularism, shapes our ideas about the world, our social and political views — all of us, not just the devout."