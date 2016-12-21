12 Days of Thinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time. Join in the chat on Twitter using the hashtag #12daysofthinking

Day 11: Technology in our lives

World’s first personalised clinical computation system for heart valve disease Professor Rod Hose, from Insigneo, Institute for in silico Medicine “Failing heart valves eventually need to be replaced, but deciding ‘when’ is tricky: Too soon is risky, costly, and another replacement valve may be needed in 10 years; Too late, and the patient’s heart may have become irrecoverably weakened.

Now Insigneo is developing ‘EurValve’, a Decision Support computer simulation that can examine all the alternatives, and give clinicians detailed recommendations on what to do and when. It will be the world’s first personalised clinical computation system for heart valve disease’.

We need to future proof our homes Professor Fionn Stevenson, Head of Sheffield School of Architecture "Given the rate of change in society in relation to climate change and technology, it is vital that we future proof our homes with a high degree of ‘redundancy. ’ This means providing different options to achieve the same outcome in terms of comfort. "The last thing we want to do is ‘optimise’ anything – we need to develop multiple, robust and resilient strategies for heating and ventilating our homes."

Will 2017 see the development of hack-proof computers? Professor Guy J. Brown, Department of Computer Science “There were many high-profile computer hacking attacks in 2016, affecting major companies such as Tesco and TalkTalk. "In 2017 and beyond, can we build computer systems that are more secure by using machine learning techniques? Such systems could learn to spot patterns in data that signal a security risk. But they will need data to learn from; how do we make such data available for research while also respecting privacy?”