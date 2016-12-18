12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time.

Day 7: The Natural World

Surprising lessons we can learn from Europe’s snail population Roger Butlin, Professor of Evolutionary Biology at the University of Sheffield, said:

"In 2017 my Sheffield team, which includes scientists from the UK, Germany, Portugal, India, Poland and Sweden, will be working on Europe’s rocky shores to study how natural selection generates populations of snails adapted to contrasting habitats. Isolated populations tend to evolve differently but suffer from lack of genetic variation, whereas connected populations share advantageous variation and are more successful in the long run. There’s a message here for the human population of Europe following this year's events: better together!”

Conserving endangered habitats and species Professor Terry Burke, from the University of Sheffield’s Molecular Ecology Laboratory, said:

“High-throughput DNA sequencing has become increasingly affordable for researching and diagnosing human disease and 2016 has seen real advances in this area. "The same technology is now ready to be routinely used to monitor the biodiversity of natural communities, and for sequencing entire genomes of the individual animals and plants we study in the field. 2017 looks set to massively expand our understanding of their evolution and ecology – ultimately improving our ability to conserve endangered habitats and species."

Science after Brexit Dr Gareth Fraser, Department of Animal and Plant Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said:

"The UK is a world leader in biological science research and will remain so despite the unease surrounding the post-Brexit fallout. In a time of uncertainty for biological sciences in the UK it’s important to strengthen collaboration to embrace the ties we share through nature. UK bioscience is built upon European and global partnerships, and as biologists in a changing global scientific landscape we need to continue to celebrate nature together in 2017 for the discovery of important translational applications focused toward human health."