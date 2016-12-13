12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time.

Day 2: Our Planet

Might we finally get serious about saving energy? Matthew Billson, Programme Director for Energy 2050:

"Government policy has always had a big impact on energy investments, and 2016 has been no different – Prime Minister’s May decision to create a new Business and Energy ministry; her Business Secretary making a clear link between industrial strategy and electric vehicles; the UK ratifying the climate agreement and also committing to the 5th carbon budget; the green light on a new nuclear power station at Hinkley. 2017 will likely see new policies to encourage further action on smart energy and energy storage; on alternative fuels for aviation; a new strategy on carbon capture, use and storage; and the much anticipated Emissions Reduction Plan, setting out how the UK will meet the fifth carbon budget - and thereby cutting emissions by 57% by 2032"

Will Trump ignore climate change? Professor Tony Ryan OBE and Professor Duncan Cameron:

"2016 saw the USA elect an anti-sustainability president, a man unwilling to face up to environmental degradation. In the past, economic growth has relied on natural resources. Those resources – or at least those resources we could use remotely sustainably – are now all but exhausted. Whether the planet has the capacity to support a new round of unsustainable consumption is highly in doubt. "The future for our planet depends on us choosing a path to a more equitable and sustainable future."

Can 2017 accept anymore unchecked consumption? Professor Colin Osborne

"Globalisation, while undoubtedly beneficial in many spheres of life, has allowed Western lifestyles to be paid-for by environmental damage across the world. As the Paris Agreement is now ratified by many countries, surely it’s time to bring our consumption back under control? "The uncomfortable question that needs to be asked is this: can we protect the Earth’s natural resources for future generations if free market economies across the world continue to grow unlimited, or do we need to find another way? In a post-Brexit UK, where free trade is a prized outcome, this will not be an easy conversation to have, but future generations may depend on it."