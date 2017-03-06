National Apprenticeship Week: stories from our apprentices

Apprentices from the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Training Centre are showing their support for this year’s National Apprenticeship Week.

This year the 10th event of its kind – which runs 6-10 March 2017 – is focused on celebrating the success of apprenticeships over the last decade and will seek to encourage even more people to choose apprenticeships.

The AMRC Training Centre’s current apprentices have been discussing why they chose an apprenticeship and how their training is helping them on their chosen career path.

Heidi Butterfield, Kostal UK Heidi Butterfield, 19, degree apprentice in Design Quality Inspection with Kostal UK, Goldthorpe, Rotherham. Inspired by her Dad’s successful engineering career Heidi Butterfield knew when she left school she wanted to work in the same field. But with a guaranteed job high on her wish-list the talented 19-year-old opted against following in the footsteps of most of her family by going to university and instead secured an apprenticeship. Now she is studying for a Degree Apprenticeship in Design Quality Inspection at the AMRC Training Centre and is employed by international manufacturer Kostal UK, based at Goldthorpe. “An apprenticeship always appealed to me more than university,” said Heidi. “I am working and earning a decent wage but also learning skills I need for my career. “Kostal is a huge international company and there are lots of opportunities especially to travel which I would like to do in the future. “Most of my friends are at university and my sister is. I think I am the only one doing an apprenticeship but I have made the right decision for me and I hope to continue with my education after completing foundation degree. “I feel an apprenticeship can give you a head start, I’ll be able to hit the ground running when I have finished my training. “I have also been able to do some great things since I started at the AMRC Training Centre; I have met Nicola Sturgeon , the leader of the SNP and I was able to attend the event announcing McLaren coming to South Yorkshire.”

Abbie Plummer, Symphony Group PLC Abbie Plummer, 18, Electrical and Mechanical Maintenance apprentice with Symphony Group PLC, Rotherham. After achieving top marks in her GCSEs Abbie initially stayed on at sixth form to study A Levels but found she wasn’t enjoying being in the classroom. “It wasn’t my way of learning. I like practical learning,” said Abbie from Brinsworth. “I have always had an interest in engineering and ‘making things’. When I was younger my Grandad, who was a steel engineer, had a shed full of tools and machinery. I used to spend hours playing and building things in there. “When I first visited AMRC I was blown away by the facilities on offer – the training is the best in its field, and a top level of teaching too. “Through my apprenticeship I’m developing hands-on skills and gaining industry experience. “I love what I do now. I would not want to do anything else. My Grandad is really proud of me as well. “It’s an amazing opportunity – learning and gaining skills whilst getting paid to study and I won’t have any debt. “Ideally I’d like to continue my apprenticeship right through to university studies.”

Jake Cawthorne, Gripple Jake Cawthorne, 19, Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance apprentice with Gripple, Sheffield. Jake Cawthorne, from Charnock, will be a third generation engineer when he qualifies and never saw himself doing anything else. The former Birley Community College student said: “I like practical learning and I don’t enjoy being in a classroom so the apprenticeship was perfect for me. “All my family work in engineering and I always thought I would too. “I’ve always worked on cars in my spare time. I have a 1965 Ford Anglia which I have bought and restored. Many of the skills I have developed from working on cars are useful in my apprenticeship. To get a job where work is not work, it’s an extension to your hobby is amazing. “I’m really enjoying what I do and the practical skills I am learning here are invaluable.”

Harry Mayes, Professional Lifting Services Harry Mayes, 18, Mechanical Maintenance apprentice with Professional Lifting Services, Sheffield. “I’m a very practical person and I don’t think I could do something where I would be sat still for long parts of the day” said Harry, a former Penistone Grammar School “I just knew I wanted an apprenticeship. I approached the AMRC Training Centre and after getting through an assessment centre I was sent for interviews with several different companies, all local to where I lived and offering maintenance apprenticeship and I was fortunate to be offered apprenticeships with two of them. “I would the key is waiting for the right fit for you. There are lots of different companies which the AMRC work with so there is always a right fit. “There are lots of incentives as well during your apprenticeship; you get salary increases for reaching various milestones as you progress through your apprenticeship "I’m learning skills in which are in demand and key to my job role and I am also gaining on the job experience at the same time. “I would say to anyone considering an apprenticeship here, just go for it. What have you go to lose? And if you already have an employer then ask them if you can come here! “I want to get fully qualified and then work my way up the career ladder.”