Spotlight on apprenticeships
Our approach to apprenticeships
The University of Sheffield is a champion of apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships offer an alternative route to education through on-the-job skills, experience and qualifications.
For employers, apprenticeships can provide the talent and skills they need for their organisation to succeed.
APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING
AMRC Training Centre
Our AMRC Training Centre provides advanced apprenticeship and higher-level skills training to power the manufacturing workforce of the future.
STORIES
Celebrating the success of apprenticeships
Some of AMRC Training Centre's apprentices explain why they chose an apprenticeship and how their training is helping them on their chosen career path.
IN THE MEDIA: THE AMRC TRAINING CENTRE
DEGREE-LEVEL APPRENTICESHIPS
Sheffield universities team up to launch degree-level apprenticeships
Our pioneering degree-level apprenticeship programme will help plug a vital engineering skills gap in industry and provide an alternative route into higher education for young people.
GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS
Partnership with McLaren to bring £100m boost to UK economy
Our AMRC Training Centre will train apprentices such as Ian Hutchinson (pictured) to work in a new purpose-built McLaren Composites Technology Centre as part of our partnership with global brand McLaren Automotive.
DEGREE-LEVEL APPRENTICESHIPS
TECHNICIANS
Some of our technicians are also apprentices. Get to know some of our 700 talented technicians as they tell us about their jobs and achievements