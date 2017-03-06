Spotlight on apprenticeships

AMRC apprentice

Our approach to apprenticeships

Vocational education is a key part of providing skills for industry, and driving innovation and economic growth. We are determined to keep on developing this vital strand of education.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett

The University of Sheffield is a champion of apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships offer an alternative route to education through on-the-job skills, experience and qualifications.

For employers, apprenticeships can provide the talent and skills they need for their organisation to succeed.

APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING

AMRC Training Centre

Our AMRC Training Centre provides advanced apprenticeship and higher-level skills training to power the manufacturing workforce of the future.

STORIES

AMRC apprentice

Celebrating the success of apprenticeships

Some of AMRC Training Centre's apprentices explain why they chose an apprenticeship and how their training is helping them on their chosen career path.

IN THE MEDIA: THE AMRC TRAINING CENTRE

Since opening just over three years ago, the AMRC Training Centre has trained nearly 800 apprentices working for engineering and manufacturing firms based in the region.

YORKSHIRE POST

DEGREE-LEVEL APPRENTICESHIPS

AMRC shop floor

Sheffield universities team up to launch degree-level apprenticeships

Our pioneering degree-level apprenticeship programme will help plug a vital engineering skills gap in industry and provide an alternative route into higher education for young people.

GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS

Ian Hutchinson – the first McLaren apprentice at the University of Sheffield’s AMRC Training Centre

Partnership with McLaren to bring £100m boost to UK economy

Our AMRC Training Centre will train apprentices such as Ian Hutchinson (pictured) to work in a new purpose-built McLaren Composites Technology Centre as part of our partnership with global brand McLaren Automotive.

DEGREE-LEVEL APPRENTICESHIPS

Filling the skills gap in engineering is a crucial issue for the UK’s economy. Universities have an important part to play in developing this workforce that will play a key element in driving economic growth.

University of Sheffield President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett

TECHNICIANS

Some of our technicians are also apprentices. Get to know some of our 700 talented technicians as they tell us about their jobs and achievements

You might also be interested in...

TRAINING

How to apply for an AMRC apprenticeship

COMMENT

Why Boeing chose Sheffield

NEWS

Sheffield universities team up to launch new degree-level apprenticeships to plug engineering skills gap

Report sets out vision for elite vocational education to change minds, lives and rebalance the British economy

Boeing to open new manufacturing facility in Sheffield City Region, alongside the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre

McLaren to build supercar chassis in Sheffield City Region – bringing £100m boost to UK economy