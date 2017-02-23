University of Sheffield named among best places to work in UK for second year in a row

The University of Sheffield has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK for a second year in a row by The Sunday Times.

Sheffield has also been awarded a Best Companies two star accreditation status, which recognises outstanding levels of employee engagement at the institution.

The accolades are part of The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies, an annual ranking and survey of the cream of Britain’s employers. Its publication each year is a highly anticipated event in the UK’s business calendar.

The University has been ranked in 25th place in the Best Not-For-Profit Organisations To Work For 2017. Sheffield is the only university to feature in the list and has climbed in this year’s ranking after being listed in 32nd place last year.

The ranking is widely acknowledged as one of the most extensive studies into employee engagement in the UK.

Sheffield’s position in the list recognises the hard work, innovation and dedication shown by staff across the University, which has helped to cement its position as a globally leading university.

Andrew Dodman, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Sheffield, said: “This ranking by The Sunday Times shows that the University of Sheffield is one of the best places to work in the UK and is an organisation where talented staff from all over the world are given a platform to succeed and become leaders in their fields.

“We have worked hard to create an environment in which staff can pursue the extraordinary in a creative and diverse workplace. The city of Sheffield has also contributed to this ranking by being such a great place to live. It’s friendly, vibrant, modern and fun, which provides the perfect setting for one of the world’s best universities with a talented workforce.”

Professor Shearer West, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University, added: “I am delighted that the University has been recognised in this way. We are only as strong as the people who work here. People who teach students, carry out research, and who support vital work from running our libraries and laboratories to student accommodation and IT provision.

“It is our dedicated and talented staff from around the world who make this institution a place of high educational standards and an excellent place to work.”

Sheffield’s position as one of the best companies to work for in the UK follows the University being recognised as a top employer for workplace equality by the leading LGBT charity Stonewall.

Staff at the University are also involved in world leading innovations within their chosen fields. Recent highlights include:

Archaeologists at the institution have made an extremely rare discovery of a Black Death plague pit revealing new insights into how the pandemic affected communities across the UK during the 14th century.

Scientists at Sheffield were part of the international team which detected gravitational waves for the first time – a discovery which is opening an unprecedented new window to the universe.

Researchers at the University have made a breakthrough in the fight against antibiotic resistance by developing a new treatment to prevent bacterial skin infections. Unlike conventional antibiotics, this new therapy doesn’t directly kill bacteria, so doesn’t encourage the evolution of resistance.

The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies lists are published in The Sunday Times on 26 February 2017.

Why the University of Sheffield is a remarkable place to work

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.