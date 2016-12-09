Chinese honour for University of Sheffield Vice-Chancellor

Professor Sir Keith Burnett awarded Individual Performance Excellence award - national honour presented by the People’s Republic of China.

Award recognises outstanding personal service to increasing the understanding of Chinese language, peoples and culture.

Honour was presented by Vice-Premier Liu Yandong at 11th annual global conference of the Confucius Institute in Kunming in China.

In an unusual recognition of his efforts to build closer educational and business links between the UK and China, this is the second such honour Sir Keith has received.

University of Sheffield Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett was today (Saturday 10 December 2016) awarded an Individual Performance Excellence award by the People’s Republic of China.



The award recognises outstanding personal service to increasing the understanding of Chinese language, peoples and culture and reflects an exceptional contribution to enhancing educational and business links between the UK and China.

The honour was presented by Vice-Premier Liu Yandong at the 11th annual global conference of the Confucius Institute in Kunming in China – an international gathering of Confucius Institute leaders from around the world who share a common commitment to increasing understanding of Chinese language and Culture.

It is the second time Sir Keith has received this award, marking an unusual recognition of his efforts to build closer educational and business links between the UK and China.

Sir Keith is the Chair of the Sheffield Confucius Institute which has twice been named a Global Confucius Institute of the Year and which undertakes a wide range of Chinese language and culture teaching in the city’s schools, as well as holding cultural events and working closely with local companies and health providers to strengthen partnership and trade opportunities with China.

Sir Keith is also a founder of the Sheffield China Gateway scheme which is being developed by partners across the city to support inward investment and Chinese businesses, students and individuals who wish to visit, live or work in Sheffield.

Responding to the award, Sir Keith said: "It is a tremendous privilege to be honoured by China in this way and it means a great deal to me personally as I have exceptional colleagues and friends in China. I also want to acknowledge the crucial role of the Sheffield Confucius Institute which is ably led by Dr Lucy Zhao and all its work for Sheffield students, schools and businesses.

“Over recent years, I have been privileged to witness growing partnerships between the UK and China through our work with partner universities in crucial areas such as health, science and engineering. We have tremendous links in the latest areas of technological innovation and computing and we even recently announced that we would be working with the Chinese space programme on the space station they plan to launch in 2020.”

He added: “But we also work together to understand the needs of people, society and culture. This is just as important. All commentators agree that China and its people will be crucial to the future of the world, and it is essential for our University, students, city and nation to have the best possible access to understanding Chinese language and culture.”

During the Confucius Institute Conference, Sir Keith signed an agreement on behalf of the University of Sheffield to strengthen its partnership with the Beijing Culture and Language University and 18 global university partners. The Confucius Institute Partnership Alliance includes: Beijing Language and Culture University, Hokuriku University, University of La Rochelle, National University of Modern Languages in Pakistan, National Autonomous University of Mexico, Keimyung University, The University of Sheffield, Webster University, University of South Carolina, George Mason University, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Western Michigan University, University of Havana, Kansai Gaidai University, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Georgia State University, Okan University and Suez Canal University. The alliance will support academic partnerships and student exchange.

In addition to attending the Confucius Institute conference, Sir Keith was also asked to attend a UK ministerial delegation in Shanghai to discuss Science and Innovation. Sir Keith spoke as a Council member of the Royal Society about opportunities for greater collaboration between UK and Chinese scientists, and how this work related to the ambitions of both nations to build prosperity for their citizens. Also in Shanghai, Sir Keith joined together with the Universities of Fudang and Tsinghua, as well as the London School of Economics, to host a UK China dialogue on contemporary politics, including issues such as the UK Chinese relationship following the EU referendum and questions of nationalism or being 'open to the world' following the US elections. The University of Sheffield currently has 3,113 Chinese students and 9,597 alumni in China. For more information on our links with China: www.sheffield.ac.uk/global/china/home

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.