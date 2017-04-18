Academic reaction: Theresa May announces plans to call a general election

Academics at the University of Sheffield give their expert reaction after Prime Minister Theresa May today (18 April 2017) announced plan to call general election on Thursday 8 June 2017.

Dr Matthew Wood, Deputy Director of the Crick Centre at the University of Sheffield: Aside from the election itself, this morning’s surprise announcement raises interesting questions about how we make big political decisions and who knows what, when and how. Should the Prime Minister be required to consult her Cabinet before calling an election? How often should elections be held and who should decide when? The Fixed Term Parliaments Act was meant to make elections more predictable and prevent market instability, but we had more of that this morning when the PM made her surprise announcement. This all raises important questions about credibility and stability. How do we make sure our democracies are stable whilst ensuring democratic participation? Should politicians just get on with the job and be held accountable every five years, or do we need more input from the public on a day-to-day basis? Are there better, more democratic ways of making these big decisions without having a huge event like a general election, with the political circus that comes with it? At the Crick Centre we aim to show that lots of innovations are available for improving democracy without just having an election. Citizens assemblies, online consultations, deliberation with stakeholders and so on can be useful complements and improve our democracy without everyone having to groan about yet another election.