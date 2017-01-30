Sheffield student recognised as engineering rising star and awarded IET Diamond Jubilee Scholarship

A student from the University of Sheffield has celebrated their success after receiving the Diamond Jubilee Scholarship from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Myrtle Easter, an undergraduate student studying Aerospace Engineering has been awarded at least £1,000 per academic year to support her through her studies.

She will also benefit from mentoring and work experience placements through the IET’s extensive networks, in an attempt to close the ever growing skills gap in the engineering sector.

Myrtle said: "I am really pleased to be awarded with an IET scholarship. It brings opportunities to work closely with top employers and experience a year in industry and will give me valuable skills."

Scholarship winners are selected on the basis of their excellent A level grades and desire to study for an IET accredited degree programme.

Jeremy Watson, IET President commented: “In a world where technology is moving faster than ever before, I believe we need to think more broadly and remove unnecessary barriers that might be discouraging more young people from becoming engineers. In other words, we need to be more inclusive about inspiring and recruiting the next generation of engineers.

“With this in mind, we are really pleased to give financial help to 100 young people as a result of our prestigious Diamond Jubilee scholarship. We hope that they will go on to become the leaders of tomorrow in an industry which offers a diverse range of exciting opportunities and challenges.”

Additional Information The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.