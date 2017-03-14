Statement: Lords' vote on international student policy

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, has commented after the House of Lords voted in favour of taking international students out of the UK's net migration targets.

As part of debate of the Higher Education and Research Bill, peers backed an amendment from Lord Hannay of Chiswick which stated that “no student…should be treated for public policy purposes as a long term migrant to the UK, for the duration of their studies”.

The amendment was passed by 313 votes to 219. The amendment will next be considered by MPs, who may choose to accept or reject it.