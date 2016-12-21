Professor of English honoured for transforming mental health services

Professor of English honoured for leadership work in Yorkshire mental health services

Professor Brendan Stone helps people with mental health problems shape the services they receive

Initiatives learn from the experiences of mental health service users to improve care and support

A professor of English who is helping to lead in the transformation of mental health services in Sheffield has been honoured by the NHS.

Professor Brendan Stone from the University of Sheffield has been given the Excellence in Patient Experience Award by the NHS Yorkshire and Humber Leadership Academy in recognition of his work to improve support services for people with mental health issues.

During the last few years, Professor Stone has worked on several projects which have enabled people with mental health problems to shape the services and support they and other people with mental health problems receive.

He has recently written a strategy for the NHS which draws heavily on patients’ experiences and ideas in order to influence and lead healthcare policy and practice. He also chairs the NHS Service User Engagement Group which draws on the insight and knowledge of people who have lived with mental health issues for many years.

Since joining the University in 2004, Professor Stone has worked on a range of initiatives with users of mental health services in which they use the creative arts and digital media to explore and communicate their experiences to influence healthcare.

He co-founded the Sheffield Arts and Wellbeing Network – an initiative which connects existing Sheffield-based arts and wellbeing programmes with a view to facilitating the development of new projects. He also founded and co-directs the University’s Storying Sheffield project, which brings a diverse range of people together to capture and represent the lives of people throughout the city.

On receiving the award, Professor Stone from the University of Sheffield’s School of English, said: “I’m honoured to receive this award which for me indicates the critical importance of listening to and learning from patient experience and knowledge, and putting people with mental health problems in the forefront of driving change in how we think about mental health.”

Additional information To find out more about Storying Sheffield, please visit: http://www.storyingsheffield.com/ For more information on the Sheffield Arts and Wellbeing Network, please visit: http://www.artsandwellbeingsheffield.co.uk/ The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.