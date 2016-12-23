12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time. Join in the chat on Twitter using the hashtag #12daysofthinking

Day 12: Our Cities and Connections

Stronger, independent identities? Dr Alasdair Rae, Urban and Regional Analyst, University of Sheffield "The big issue for cities in 2017 will be how they manage to thrive or survive in the face of continued financial pressures. This applies globally, but also within the UK in relation to how they deal with newfound freedoms and financial powers. I expect 2017 to be the year some of our major cities re-assert themselves on the national stage and forge stronger, independent identities."

The United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal for cities Dr Darren Robinson from the University of Sheffield’s School of Architecture "2016 witnessed the unanimous approval by the United Nations of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); the eleventh of which is to 'make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable'. In 2017 the more progressive and the more challenged cities will need to position themselves with respect to this Urban SDG and to develop strategies to achieve this deceptively complicated and ambitious goal; in a climate of austerity and increasing inequality."