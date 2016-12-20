12 Days of Thinking #12daysofthinking

To take us to 2017, the University of Sheffield has asked academics to reflect on the most pressing issues of our time.

Day 9: Our Minds

At these uncertain times we don't want to risk taking actions taking action Dr Thomas Webb, Department of Psychology at the University of Sheffield. “There is currently a great deal of uncertainty in the world - e.g. about the impact of Brexit, the election of Donald Trump etc. Our work with the Institute of Inertia suggests that uncertainty and doubt can contribute to inertia, as people do not want to risk taking actions that they might subsequently regret. "Psychological inertia makes it difficult for people to strive for their goals and act on their good intentions. The classic example is New Years resolutions. I wonder how many of us will resolve to step out of our comfort zones in 2017 and break the status quo - maybe change careers, move house, or just change an energy provider? We know that it can be difficult to translate such intentions into action, and an increasingly uncertain world likely only exacerbates the problem."

The digitalisation of mental health care Dr China Mills, Lecturer in Critical Educational Psychology from the University of Sheffield. “It might sound like the future but currently mental health care can be delivered through smartphone apps, people have therapy via Skype, and treatment adherence can be monitored through digital bottle caps. Some welcome the digitalisation of mental health care, especially in low and middle-income countries. "Yet technology is not neutral, and much mental health care remains individual and pharmaceutical. We need more research about harnessing the digital revolution to emphasize social determinants of distress and social interventions for wellbeing.”