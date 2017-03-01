£2 million Sheffield Scanner appeal aims to bring the future of medical imaging to Yorkshire

MRI-PET scanner provides the most detailed images of inside the human body

Scanner will help enhance understanding of serious conditions like Alzheimer’s, cancer and heart disease

Public urged to donate towards £2 million target to bring future of medical imaging to Yorkshire

The University of Sheffield has today (1 March 2017) launched an appeal to raise £2 million to bring the future of medical imaging to Yorkshire and transform research into a number of life-changing diseases.

The Sheffield Scanner campaign aims to raise vital funds needed to bring the first MRI-PET scanner to the region – one of only eight in the UK - which will enhance our understanding of serious conditions such as:

Alzheimer’s disease; cancer; epilepsy; heart and lung disease; Motor Neurone Disease (MND); Multiple Sclerosis; Parkinson’s disease and stroke and the way we treat them in the future.

An MRI-PET combines the simultaneous power of whole body Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in a single scan to provide the best images of inside the human body.

The revolutionary scans provide superior information about the organs, tissues, and structures in the body and how well they are functioning.

This knowledge will help to answer major questions about disease and identify faster and better ways to detect, treat and prevent ill health.

The findings will enable researchers to translate exciting discoveries from the laboratory into clinical trials to develop new therapies and better outcomes for patients.

The new scanner, which will be located at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital will provide doctors with a more precise and accurate assessment of serious conditions leading to better care and monitoring of patients.

Professor Dame Pamela Shaw, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health at the University of Sheffield and Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), said: “The chances are your life, or that of someone close to you, has been affected by medical research.

“With this innovative imaging technology our ambition is to develop new knowledge and treatments for patients more rapidly.

“The University of Sheffield is an outstanding centre for health research and is committed to finding new solutions to the significant health challenges facing us today. We have won worldwide acclaim for our work so far but to achieve even more, we need your help.”

Tony Pedder, OBE, Chairman of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “A new MRI-PET facility would further enhance the vital partnership between the University and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals. It is this partnership that will enable us to translate new knowledge into new treatments more quickly. The ambition for MRI-PET has energised our entire scientific and clinical community and I hope it inspires other people to become involved too.”

To make this life-changing project possible, the University will be working hard to meet the ambitious fundraising target, but would also like members of the Sheffield community to support the campaign and help raise funds in any way they can.

The University will be hosting a number of exciting fundraising events throughout the year including The Big Walk 2017: 50 miles in 24 hours walking challenge, which will take place from Friday 30 June 2017.

Members of the public are invited to join staff, students and alumni to see how much of the 50-mile circular walk they can cover in 24 hours. The walk will start and finish at the Octagon on Western Bank and will take in stunning scenery in the Peak District including Stanage, Burbage, Bakewell, the Chatsworth Estate, Froggatt and Curbar Edge.

For more information about the Sheffield Scanner and to donate please visit: www.sheffield.ac.uk/sheffieldscanner

