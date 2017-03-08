Chancellor Philip Hammond announced his Budget today (Wednesday 8 March 2017). Academics and experts from across the University of Sheffield have given their views.

Professor Sumon Bhaumik, Chair in Finance at Sheffield University Management School:

The numbers discussed in the budget are small; hundreds of millions in a £2 trillion economy. This could be on account of both fiscal constraints perceived by the Chancellor and absorptive capacity of the sectors that will experience changes in their budgetary allocations, but the magnitude of impact on the economy and the welfare of UK residents is likely to be modest.

Details about the two most important issues mentioned in the budget speech of the Chancellor will not be available until later. The government paper on financial sustainability of social care (and hopefully NHS as well) will not be published until later this year. Further, the strategic vision about the key issue of retraining of workers over their lifetime, as technology and the structure of the economy changes around them, will not be be revealed for some time to come. Worryingly, it was not evident from the budget speech as to whether the government understands the need to protect (and hence the cost of protecting) living standards during periods of such transition in the lives of working adults.

Overall, it is a timid budget and a missed opportunity to fundamentally re-evaluate the trade offs that are inevitable when a government operates under a fiscal constraint, with or without austerity, and to kick start a discussion about ways in which expenditures that are central to the economy and the human welfare can be funded under alternative economic scenarios of trade relations, and technological and demographic change. For the moment, at least, difficult decisions have been kicked into the proverbial long grass. I hope that the omission of these issues from the budget speech is tactical, manifesting the political need to commit less and over-deliver amidst the uncertainty caused by Brexit. Time will tell whether there is a strategy that connects all relevant dots in the government's collective hat.