Breaking ground with technology-driven student assessment
The University of Sheffield Medical School has been breaking ground in the area of technology-driven student assessment, using tablets for real time marking and recording of student performance in the largest known electronically marked objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) in the country.
The advantages of electronic marking over traditional paper scoring are substantial. Using tablets drastically reduces the resources and length of time needed to record and assess the data, as well as making it easier to detect problems and capture feedback from individual stations.
Professor Deborah Murdoch-Eaton, Dean of Medical Education, led the examination. She said: “The success of our OSCE shows the real potential for electronic marking to improve the efficiency of such a complex examination. With overwhelmingly positive feedback from our examiners, we see this as a milestone in revolutionising the way we mark student performance. This system will raise examining standards and improve the experience for students, patients and examiners.”
Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching, Wyn Morgan, added: “Our new Learning and Teaching strategy champions a flexible approach to all areas of learning and teaching, and it is excellent to see innovations such as this one in the Medical School. By thinking creatively about challenges at a departmental level, they have devised a solution to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary workload, resulting in a more effective examination system for everyone involved.”
Following the success of the OSCE, the system is being rolled out across the Medical School. Alongside the final OSCE in April 2017, it will improve many other assessment procedures, such as the setting of examination questions and standard setting.
Beyond this, tablets will play an important role in many teaching situations, such as providing immediate feedback in simulated skills training. These measures will bring a new, exciting dynamic to learning and teaching in the University's Medical School.
Additional information
How did it work?
The team ran 15 circuits of 17 stations, each lasting eight minutes, and in total 3,136 stations were marked electronically by examiners using tablets. This complex examination involved 224 students, 190 examiners and 146 patients and took place in Don Valley’s English Institute of Sport.
