University Enterprise Centre supported business launches new crowdfunding campaign

A company supported by start-up coaches from the University of Sheffield Enterprise (USE) has launched a second round of crowdfunding as it expands into the £6bn UK private tuition industry.

Sheffield-based Tutora was founded by University of Sheffield graduate Scott Woodley, a former teacher fed-up with the difficulty parents faced in trying to find a tutor for their children. It helps parents and families find the very best tutors who are local to them.

Last year the company, which was initially based in the USE’s co-working space, raised £150k via Crowdcube allowing the business to begin creating jobs and scaling rapidly.

Since then, the company has achieved 700% monthly growth revenue and is now the third largest tuition company in the UK.

The company is still based in Sheffield and hopes to raise a new round of £350k at a £4.2 million pre-money valuation. The funds will be used to further enhance their site, offer online tuition and develop apps for both students and tutors.

Tutora is one of a number of successful companies which has received support from USE. The centre seeks to stimulate new ideas and supports students and graduates of the University to make their entrepreneurial ideas happen.

Budding entrepreneurs can access business coaching, advice, seed funding and incubation space.

Sara Pates, Head of Enterprise at the University of Sheffield, said: “It’s fantastic that Tutora continue to grow and succeed, using new innovative ways of raising money whilst operating from their base in Sheffield. “

The crowdfunding campaign got underway this week.

Additional information The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.