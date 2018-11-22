University of Sheffield celebrates 100 Years of Sport

This academic year, the University of Sheffield will be commemorating the 100th anniversary of British university sport with 100 different sporting events.

As the University marks the centenary of what is now known as British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS), students and staff will be celebrating both the history of sport in Sheffield and the increasing levels of inclusion in sport across the University.

The University of Sheffield, will also be opening its doors to the public for talks and discussions with a range of influential sports people, including trampolinist Bryony Page and table tennis player David Wetherill, as well as leading sports psychologists.

Sarah Morse, Sports Officer at the University of Sheffield’s Students' Union, added: “The 100 Years of Sport anniversary is a very special celebration to us as a University that now has nearly 60 diverse student-led sports clubs, holds world-class sporting facilities and collaborates on one of the largest Varsity events in the country.

“Sport has the power to unite and bring all students together under one shared passion and provides an outlet to combat stress and cope with busy academic periods, keeping students happy and healthy whilst at University.”

The University will be celebrating Disability in Sport Week, which will feature a range of events running from 26 November 2018, organised between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University to raise the profile of disability focused sports and provide accessible sessions for students with disabilities.

Events for this year’s Disability in Sport Week include a discussion on the wider stigmas around disability and sport, as well as various accessible sporting activities. Full details of all the events can be found on the University of Sheffield’s Students’ Union website.

In support of the #ThisGirlCan campaign, between 4 March and 10 March 2019 the University will be celebrating women in sport.

There will be a discussion with professional trampolinist Bryony Page, a Biology graduate from the University of Sheffield who is the winner of an Olympic Silver Medalist and three times British Champion.

The week will also include women-only gym and strength sessions. Sarah Morse, said: “I am particularly excited to host a #ThisGirlCan week with the university, to celebrate female athletes as well as encourage more women to get involved in sport."

The University of Sheffield has a long standing commitment to sport and runs an Elite Sports Performance Scheme (ESPS) to help talented student athletes by providing them with financial and developmental support. Previous recipients of the ESPS include Olympic trampolinist, Bryony Page, and Great Britain hockey star, Hollie Webb.

Joy Haizelden, a member of the Great Britain Women’s Wheelchair Basketball team, as well as a student and current recipient of the ESPS, said: “It’s encouraging that the University wants to involve everyone in sport, including women, international students and disabled people.

“The ESPS helps me out a lot. Especially with the extra funding that is provided because, as a university student and an athlete, it can be stressful financially when you’re worried about travel costs or buying new equipment. With the ESPS, I don’t have to worry about it as much”.

The University will also be collecting 100 sporting memories from staff, students and alumni to acknowledge the achievements and relationships built through university sport in Sheffield.

As one of the 10 founding members of BUCS, the University will be hosting a Founding Dinner, set to take place on 15 February 2019 in Firth Hall.

Andrew Cox, Director of Sport and Physical Activity at Sport Sheffield, said: "As a city, Sheffield has a proud sporting history and our University has made some important contributions to this. From impressive facility developments to the elite athletes we have helped produce, this centenary allows us to reflect on the impact we have had.

“Sport Sheffield is committed to being the healthy and active heartbeat of our University community and our programmes are reflected in this. As well as well established organised competitive sport programmes, we also provide opportunities for our students and staff to try something new, get active and develop according to their aspirations and needs.”

For updates throughout the year as well as more details about the events taking place follow the #100YearsofSport or visit: https://www.sport-sheffield.com/100yearsofsport

