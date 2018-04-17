Inspiring teachers host 24-hour lecture marathon in celebration of two remarkable academics

World-leading teachers and researchers from the University of Sheffield will be tackling some of the biggest questions about life and the universe as part of an extraordinary 24-hour charity lecture marathon.

The annual fundraising event, which is open to the public, is hosted by Inspiration for Life - a charity which aims to promote lifelong learning and encourage the public understanding of science – it will also celebrate the lives of two remarkable lecturers, Dr Tim Richardson and Dr Victoria Henshaw, who both worked for the University.

Dr Richardson, who died aged 48 in 2013, was an inspirational teacher and scientist who taught for over 20 years. In 2011, he single-handedly held the first 24-hour lecture marathon to raise money for Children In Need.

Catherine, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Inspiration for Life, said: “Everything's designed to be accessible to non-specialists, so people can give subjects outside their comfort zone a go.

“We hope that people will learn something - go to a lecture on a topic they know nothing about, or don't expect to find interesting, and have their mind blown!”

The programme will see a fantastic line-up of 46 back-to-back talks from the University’s physicists, lawyers, linguists, historians, engineers, medics and more over 24 hours starting from 5pm Thursday 19 April to 5pm Friday 20 April 2018 in the Hicks Building.

All proceeds from the 24 Hour Inspire will be shared between Impact Living and Rotherham Hospice.

Catherine Annabel, added: “Rotherham Hospice provides end of life care, and we raise funds to support their community hospice provision which enables patients to spend their last weeks and days at home, with all the help that they and their families need. This meant a lot to Tim and his family in his last days.

“Impact Living provide accommodation and help for vulnerable young people, and we raise funds for their work with young people with cancer, including respite breaks.”

The event is also dedicated to Dr Victoria Henshaw, of the University’s Department of Urban Studies and Planning, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 43. Dr Henshaw made a major impact with her research and contributions to knowledge, practice and policy locally, nationally and internationally.

Jennifer Saul, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Philosophy, will be giving a talk entitled ‘Dogwhistles, Figleaves and the Rise of Donald Trump’. She said: “My talk explores the change that has taken place since the pre-Trump era in which politicians had to find subtle ways to communicate racist sentiments.

“Obviously, things took an unexpected turn with the rise of Donald Trump, and I look into the question of how extremely blatant racism seemed to have suddenly become acceptable to voters.”

Another talk is being given by Dr Jonathan Aitken, a Research Fellow at the University of Sheffield’s Department of Automatic Control and Systems Engineering, about the increased use of robotics in manufacturing. He said: “We’ve been conducting research on how people trust collaborative robots, how robots can communicate with them and what role this plays on the person's attitude towards robotics.

“I hope to dispel some myths that robots are coming for people's jobs by showing how these robots will integrate into manufacturing.”

This year, the event is also dedicated to Sheffield alumna Dr Maryam Raftari, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for ovarian cancer.

Wristbands for the event can be purchased on the door and give access to the full 24 hours of talks for a minimum donation of £10 (£7 concessions). Tickets include a complementary hot drink and bun and hours of boardgaming.

Access to single talks can also be purchased for a minimum donation of £3.

All talks will be broadcasted on Radio Inspire, a pop-up channel that will also be broadcasting music, interviews, quizzes, and spoken word programmes throughout the 24-hour period.

