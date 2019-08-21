88 Pianists: University of Sheffield researchers help school children set new Guinness World Record

University of Sheffield engineers and musicians help school children set a new Guinness World Record for the most people playing a single piano at the same time

88 children play one piano using a range of mechanical inventions developed by primary school pupils from across the UK

New Guinness World Record combines science and art to mark 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci

Researchers and students from the University of Sheffield help primary school children develop their inventions while also learning about da Vinci, musical instruments and mechanical engineering

Primary school children from across the UK have set a new Guinness World Record for the most people playing one piano after teaming up with engineers and musicians from the University of Sheffield.

The pioneering record, which was part of a national outreach project led by the University of Cambridge, saw 88 children play a piano using a range of mechanical inventions developed by school pupils to mark 500 years since the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

Researchers and students from the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) and Department of Music helped primary schools in Sheffield prepare for the record attempt by working with pupils to develop their mechanical inventions.

Combining science and art, the 88 Pianists project saw engineers and musicians from the University take part in engineering and music outreach days, which helped children in the region learn about da Vinci, musical instruments and mechanical engineering.

The world record was successfully achieved in front of over 500 leading engineers from around the world who had gathered in Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC) for an annual meeting.

It’s now hoped the new Guinness World Record can also inspire a new generation of engineers and musicians.

Dr Candice Majewski from the University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, who co-ordinated the University’s involvement in the project, said: “This whole experience has been incredible from start to finish. The enthusiasm and creativity of the school children we’ve worked with has been way beyond what we expected, and we’re very grateful to the teachers who so willingly welcomed us into their classrooms!

“The final performance was even more exciting than we'd hoped. There were audible gasps from the audience as the curtain lifted to show all the contraptions on stage, and the standing ovation at the end seemed like it would never end! It was a wonderful end to such an inspiring project!”

As part of the project, academics and students from the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering helped pupils at Hallam Primary School and Lydgate Junior School develop six different finger designs. These designs were used in the final performance that set the new world record.

Engineers from the University’s AMRC worked with Brockwell Junior School, Greenside Primary School and Woodthorpe Community Primary School to design and manufacture seven inventions that were also used in setting the new record.

The inventions include:

The University of Sheffield AMRC also machined the large, metallic c-plate which connected the 88 mechanical extendable fingers to the piano.

Senior Technical Fellow, Dr Erdem Ozturk, who led the AMRC’s involvement in the project, said: “Our role was to unlock the inventive, problem solving impulse in every child and to challenge perceptions about engineering in the classroom: what better way to do that than by combining science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with art and music.

“As engineers at the AMRC, we are keen to help foster the children’s sense of creativity by showing that seemingly different subjects like music and engineering have something in common: creativity.”

Katie Muller, a music student from the University, worked with the STEM club at Brockwell Junior School in Chesterfield to introduce pupils to the different musical concepts that their inventions would need to cope with.

Katie said: “The children were incredibly creative, and came up with innovative ideas that only young adventurous minds could invent – it was a great success!

“A brand new piece of music was written for this world record attempt, so we did lots of exercises involving creating new patterns of notes with chime bars in different groups. The children had the opportunity to explore composition at a basic level, which was new and exciting for many, thus broadening their musical knowledge.

“Each child from the group submitted a mechanism design, and two designs were selected for the record attempt from Brockwell Junior School. These were then made into fully functioning, life-size mechanisms, with the help of the engineers from the AMRC.

“This is a truly innovative and exciting project, and it has been a pleasure to be a part of such exploration and creativity.”

For more information on 88 Pianists’ new Guinness World Record, visit: http://www.88pianists.com/

