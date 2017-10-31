University academic honoured with prestigious radiology award

A University of Sheffield academic has been honoured with the Distinguished Service Medal from the British Institute of Radiology (BIR) for her commitment to and involvement with the organisation.

Dr Elspeth Whitby from the Department of Oncology and Metabolism at the University of Sheffield was presented the prestigious award by Andy Rogers, President of the BIR, at a networking event for the organisations’ members and supporters earlier this year.

Dr Whitby, who is also a former BIR Vice-President for Education, has played a proactive and important role at the BIR for a number of years as an active trustee in the role of Vice President for Education, Chair of the Education Committee and Chair of the North Regional Branch.

She was also a member of the BIR Magnetic Resonance Special Interest Group Committee and, working with the education team, developed the BIR’s first portfolio programme on Fetal MRI.

At the presentation, Mr Rogers paid tribute to Dr Whitby, thanking her for her hard work and dedication to the BIR and the impact she has had across the organisation, particularly in developing the range and quality of the BIR education programme.

He said: “Dr Whitby has been influential in the Institute ever since joining the MR Special Interest Group committee in 2009 and she is a very deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”

Dr Whitby has been influential in the Institute ever since joining the MR Special Interest Group committee in 2009 and she is a very deserving recipient of this prestigious award. Andy rogers, president of the bir

Dr Elspeth Whitby said: “I am both surprised and delighted to be receiving this award. The work I have done with the BIR has allowed me to develop my networks and teaching as I have been able to run educational events for members of the BIR, promoting the organisation, the University of Sheffield and the work that I do.

“Over the past 19 years at Sheffield, I have been able to translate my research into clinical practice for the benefit of patients, which is extremely rewarding.

“I thoroughly enjoy working with the BIR for the benefit of its members and hope to continue to support them.”

Going forward, Dr Whitby plans to further develop her educational links with the BIR and organise a monthly meeting for all UK professionals interested in fetal and postmortem MRI.

She is also co-leading an exhibition, Remembering Baby: Life, Loss and Post-Mortem , which will explore the professional and parental encounters with death at the very beginning of life. The exhibition is due to open in both London and Sheffield later this year.

Additional Information The British Institute of Radiology (BIR) is an independent multidisciplinary organisation, and a registered charity, whose membership is open to everyone with an interest in radiology and radiation oncology. The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.