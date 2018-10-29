Budget 2018: What the experts say
Academics and experts from across the University of Sheffield have given their views on the Budget 2018 (29 October 2018).
Professor Sumon Bhaumik, Chair in Finance at the University of Sheffield's Management School
In an otherwise pedestrian budget, there are perhaps two things most worthy of note; low expected GDP growth over the next few years was a foregone conclusion.
First, the government has tacitly acknowledged that technology companies earn economic rent for a variety of reasons, and that there is need to claw back greater proportion of that rent. The £400 million figure itself is small, and not all companies earning rent may be covered by the digital services tax, but it is a start.
Second, the decision to raise personal allowance and higher rate threshold is difficult to explain in an environment when there are competing demands from a host of public services, and when the fallout from Brexit requires a fiscal buffer, especially given the non-zero probability of a no-deal Brexit. Add to that the other giveaways - according to the Guardian, "The spending commitments announced in today’s budget are the “largest discretionary fiscal loosening” since at least 2010, when the OBR was created" - and it is not difficult to imagine that first salvo has been fired for the next election, should a no-deal Brexit lead to one.