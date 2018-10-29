Academics and experts from across the University of Sheffield have given their views on the Budget 2018 (29 October 2018).

Professor Sumon Bhaumik, Chair in Finance at the University of Sheffield's Management School

In an otherwise pedestrian budget, there are perhaps two things most worthy of note; low expected GDP growth over the next few years was a foregone conclusion.

First, the government has tacitly acknowledged that technology companies earn economic rent for a variety of reasons, and that there is need to claw back greater proportion of that rent. The £400 million figure itself is small, and not all companies earning rent may be covered by the digital services tax, but it is a start.