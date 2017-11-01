Industrial Strategy Commission: An ambitious UK industrial strategy will help people, places and businesses achieve their potential

The independent Industrial Strategy Commission publishes its final report and outlines plan for a strong commitment to industrial strategy

New strategy should provide Universal Basic Infrastructure, with focus on place, and health and education included

Business Secretary Greg Clark welcomes Commission's support for new industrial strategy

The UK’s people, places and businesses will only achieve their potential if there is a complete overhaul of how the government views industrial strategy, according to a major new report published by the independent Industrial Strategy Commission today (1 November 2017).

The final report of the Commission argues the new industrial strategy must be an ambitious long-term plan with a positive vision for the UK and it must be rethought as a broad, long-term and non-partisan commitment to strategic management of the economy.

Chaired by Dame Kate Barker, the Commission is an independent joint initiative by Policy@Manchester at The University of Manchester and the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) at the University of Sheffield.

Dame Kate Barker, Chair of the Industrial Strategy Commission, said: “The UK’s people, places and industries have great strengths and untapped potential, but we must accept the reality that the economy also contains many long-established weaknesses.

"Industrial strategy needs to be embraced as a long-term plan to manage the economy strategically and embedded throughout government. If we get the new strategy right it can build on these strengths, tackle our weaknesses and above all have a positive, long-lasting impact on people’s everyday lives. This implies that sometimes it will be right to choose equity and long-term-gains over short-term efficiency.”

The Commission's bold new recommendations, outlined in its final report, include: The new strategy should commit to providing Universal Basic Infrastructure. All citizens in all places should be served by a good standard of physical infrastructure and have access to high quality and universal health and education services.

Health and social care must be part of the industrial strategy. As well as offering potential for productivity gains and new markets, achieving better outcomes for people’s wellbeing must be placed at the centre of the strategy.

The new strategy should be organised around meeting the long-term strategic goals of the state. These include decarbonisation of the economy, investing in infrastructure and increasing export capacity.

Innovation policy should focus on using the state’s purchasing power to create new markets and drive demand for innovation in areas such as healthcare and low carbon energy.

A new powerful industrial strategy division should be established in the Treasury to ensure the new strategy is driven from the centre and embedded across government.

A new independent expert body - The Office for Strategic Economic Management - should be created to monitor the new strategy. It should be created on the model of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility. Final report of the Industrial Strategy Commission (PDF, 2.7MB)

Business Secretary Greg Clark, who will speak at the report’s launch at the Resolution Foundation today (1 November 2017), said: "Our modern industrial strategy has an ambitious long-term vision for the UK that will build on our strengths as a country and deliver a high-skilled economy for the years ahead. It is encouraging to see the Commission places equal value on an industrial strategy that boosts earning power, spreads prosperity and increases opportunities for all areas of the UK.

Industrial strategy should focus on big strategic challenges like decarbonisation and population ageing – and ultimately it should aim to make material differences to people’s everyday lives. Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of SPERI

"We welcome the positive support for a new industrial strategy by the Commission and share its ambition. We will carefully consider their contribution to this important work."

The independent Commission says the new industrial strategy must have an ambitious plan to tackle our major regional imbalances. Its report argues that an industrial strategy should not try to do everything everywhere, but it should seek to do something for everywhere. The Commission calls for a national framework within which all places will need their own plan to suit their needs. Decisions are best made by people close to the ground so the new strategy requires further and faster devolution to towns, cities and regions from Whitehall.

Professor Diane Coyle, Co-Director of Policy@Manchester at The University of Manchester and one of the Commissioners, said: "Universal Basic Infrastructure is a bold proposal to upgrade the UK economy’s productivity potential. Our version of UBI would give all people, places and businesses access to the physical infrastructure they need - such as transport, energy, and digital - and also to the ‘soft’ infrastructure of high quality health and education services that are essential to everyone’s well-being and capacity to find jobs."

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of SPERI at the University of Sheffield and one of the Commissioners, added: "Industrial strategy isn’t just about supporting a small number of sectors. It should focus on big strategic challenges like decarbonisation and population ageing – and ultimately it should aim to make material differences to people’s everyday lives. This will mean rethinking how government makes policies and chooses its investments.

"Cost-benefit analysis should apply to the real world, not just to a spreadsheet."

Professor Richard Jones, Professor of Physics at the University of Sheffield and one of the Commissioners, said: "The UK needs to rebuild its innovation system, with more private sector R&D and more translational research, linking our excellent research base to the existing and new businesses that can create solutions to society’s problems and at the same time create value.

"We must make sure businesses everywhere in the UK can benefit from new technology, to drive up the productivity of our cities and regions."

Professor Andy Westwood, Professor of Government Practice at The University of Manchester and one of the Commissioners, said: "The government has been keen to stress the importance of technical skills in the industrial strategy, but our track record in policy has been poor for many years.

"To create a step change in skills and productivity, we must look beyond ‘T Levels’, Institutes of Technology and other supply side reforms and make sure universities and colleges are better linked to wider objectives including sector strategies and tackling regional inequality.

"This will require careful consideration of how recent reforms in further and higher education can complement, rather than contradict, an effective industrial strategy."

Additional information 1. Read the Final Report of the Industrial Strategy Commission: Executive summary (PDF, 466KB) Final report (PDF, 2.7MB) 2. The five members of the Industrial Strategy Commission are: Dame Kate Barker, one of Britain’s foremost economists and a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee between 2001-2010

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) at the University of Sheffield

Professor Diane Coyle, Professor of Economics at The University of Manchester and Co-Director of Policy@Manchester

Professor Richard Jones, Professor of Physics at the University of Sheffield and a Fellow of the Royal Society

Professor Andy Westwood, Professor of Government Practice and Vice Dean of Humanities at The University of Manchester 3. The Industrial Strategy Commission is a joint initiative by Policy@Manchester at The University of Manchester and the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI) at the University of Sheffield. 4. The Commission was formally launched in March 2017. Since its launch the Commission has held evidence sessions across the UK and received evidence submissions from a wide range of UK and international stakeholders including businesses and business organisations from a range of sectors and industries, academics, thinktanks and members of the public. Industrial Strategy Commission The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.