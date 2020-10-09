Sheffield anchor institutions call on Chancellor to support ambitious regional vision

University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals submit joint proposal to government for £316 million programme to ensure post-Covid recovery and renewal of Sheffield City Region

Anchor institutions outline new model for economic and social transformation to improve business productivity, support companies, extend healthy life expectancy by five years and create jobs, apprenticeship and training opportunities

Proposal submitted to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as part of the Comprehensive Spending Review

The University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals have submitted a joint proposal to the government for an ambitious £316 million programme to ensure the post-Covid recovery and renewal of the Sheffield City Region.

The three anchor institutions have outlined a new model for economic and social transformation, supported by the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, which would:

Improve business productivity, resulting in a £1.6bn increase in gross value added (GVA)

Support 2,500 companies

Generate and support the creation of more than 3,000 jobs

Create 1,500 apprenticeships

Extend healthy life expectancy by five years

Deliver 4,200 training opportunities

The collaborative proposal, submitted to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, would both scale-up existing and create new R&D intensive high-value clusters, generating thousands of highly-skilled employment opportunities. The proposal is also designed to transform the region’s skills base for the advanced economy, tackle complex social and health challenges, boost the agility and sustainability of the business community, and address key environmental questions.

We have a proven track record in delivering innovation-led economic regeneration and, by using our collective expertise through this powerful partnership, we can drive real transformational change for our communities. Professor koen lamberts, president and vice-chancellor



This new model for economic transformation includes the creation of advanced R&D centres focusing on sustainable manufacturing, nuclear, gene therapy, and cancer therapies; advanced skills programmes which include the creation of 1,500 new apprenticeships, SME support schemes, and advanced economy development.

The model will also tackle complex healthcare needs and extend life expectancy, including investment in advanced medical technologies and vital Covid-19 recovery research. These activities will be delivered in partnership with other key regional stakeholders including local authorities, FE colleges, the private sector and other healthcare providers.

The submission to Comprehensive Spending Review demonstrates the commitment of Sheffield’s anchor institutions to work with the government to support the renewal and recovery of the Sheffield City Region. The submission responds to the government’s levelling up agenda, and offers a new model for regional transformation based on improved life chances for all, underpinned by education, innovation and health.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “As anchor institutions, we take seriously our responsibility to support our region’s people, businesses and economy.

“We have a proven track record in delivering innovation-led economic regeneration and, by using our collective expertise through this powerful partnership, we can drive real transformational change for our communities.

“The Sheffield City Region has the talent, assets and vision to lead the levelling up agenda and I hope the government will back this ambitious proposal.”

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “This is a genuine partnership of outstanding institutions, rooted in place and committed to the success of our region. Through this considered and cohesive plan, and ultimately with backing from the government, we can support the recovery and renewal of our region through this incredibly challenging period.

“Through our collective strengths, facilities and expertise, our proposal outlines a new model for economic and social transformation which could provide a blueprint for place-based policy - and I would urge the government to look closely at what we have put forwards.”

Kirsten Major, Chief Executive, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our response to Covid-19 has been nothing short of herculean but as an anchor institution we have an equally large task ahead to help reset our city and wider region’s health.

“We are one of the largest employers in the South Yorkshire region and with our University partners contribute almost £2bn to the local economy. The link between employment, education and opportunity is key to good population health which means there has never been a more important time for us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners across the city to create and drive an achievable but exciting future.

“This new blueprint draws the assets and expertise of three exceptional research and innovation institutions, working together for a common purpose and is based on a nationally-unique model of transformation.”

Read the full submission

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.