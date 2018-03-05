For employers, apprenticeships can provide the talent and skills they need for their organisation to succeed.

As an employer, apprenticeships offer a valuable opportunity to invest in the development of practical skills and experience for our future workforce.

STORIES FROM OUR APPRENTICES



Leigh, an apprentice at auto-machine manufacturer Foxwood Diesel, won the opportunity to visit the global aircraft giant Boeing in the USA, and went on a tour of Boeing's sites in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle to learn more about the world-renowned aerospace manufacturer.

Leigh Worsdale was named Apprentice of the Year at the University of Sheffield’s AMRC Training Centre in 2017.

Sam Cowley

Sam Cowley is a real advocate of apprenticeships. After leaving Tapton School and going into construction, he found himself out of work at just 18 and unsure what his next career step should be.

Through the Prince's Trust he was offered a one-week programme at the AMRC Training Centre, which inspired him to embark on a career in engineering. The scheme is targeted at 16- to 25-year-olds not in education, training or employment.

Sam impressed staff during the week and was himself equally impressed with the facilities and training on offer at the AMRC Training Centre.

"I knew after the Prince's Trust programme that I wanted a higher apprenticeship at the AMRC Training Centre and it was a great feeling to be accepted onto the course," he said.

"I’m really enjoying what I do. I'm getting practical experience and doing things like 3D printing and working with robotics. The trainers here are first class too."

Through the Prince's Trust Sam has also been to Westminster to speak to MPs about the importance of apprenticeships from his own personal experience.

Today he is a skilled AMRC Training Centre apprentice at Davy Markham, one of the UK’s leading engineering firms. Read Sam's story on the AMRC Training Centre website:

Sam's story