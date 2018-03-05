Spotlight on apprenticeships
Our approach to apprenticeships
The University of Sheffield is a champion of apprenticeships.
Apprenticeships offer an alternative route to education through on-the-job skills, experience and qualifications.
For employers, apprenticeships can provide the talent and skills they need for their organisation to succeed.
STORIES FROM OUR APPRENTICES
Apprentice of the Year, Leigh Worsdale
Leigh Worsdale was named Apprentice of the Year at the University of Sheffield’s AMRC Training Centre in 2017.
Leigh, an apprentice at auto-machine manufacturer Foxwood Diesel, won the opportunity to visit the global aircraft giant Boeing in the USA, and went on a tour of Boeing's sites in Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle to learn more about the world-renowned aerospace manufacturer.
Sam Cowley
Sam Cowley is a real advocate of apprenticeships. After leaving Tapton School and going into construction, he found himself out of work at just 18 and unsure what his next career step should be.
Through the Prince's Trust he was offered a one-week programme at the AMRC Training Centre, which inspired him to embark on a career in engineering. The scheme is targeted at 16- to 25-year-olds not in education, training or employment.
Sam impressed staff during the week and was himself equally impressed with the facilities and training on offer at the AMRC Training Centre.
"I knew after the Prince's Trust programme that I wanted a higher apprenticeship at the AMRC Training Centre and it was a great feeling to be accepted onto the course," he said.
"I’m really enjoying what I do. I'm getting practical experience and doing things like 3D printing and working with robotics. The trainers here are first class too."
Through the Prince's Trust Sam has also been to Westminster to speak to MPs about the importance of apprenticeships from his own personal experience.
Today he is a skilled AMRC Training Centre apprentice at Davy Markham, one of the UK’s leading engineering firms. Read Sam's story on the AMRC Training Centre website:
AMRC Training Centre apprentice Oliver Marsh
Oliver Marsh has just scooped a major industry apprenticeship award for helping the UK's largest manufacturer of wheelie bins reduce the cost of its production processes by more than £135,000 a year.
University of Sheffield apprentices
The University of Sheffield is committed to providing the highest quality apprenticeships that will impact productivity and growth, not only in our University but also in our city, the wider region and the UK. Read stories from University of Sheffield apprentices
APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING
Our AMRC Training Centre provides advanced apprenticeship and higher-level skills training to power the manufacturing workforce of the future.
DEGREE-LEVEL APPRENTICESHIPS
TECHNICIANS
Some of our technicians are also apprentices. Get to know some of our 700 talented technicians as they tell us about their jobs and achievements