University of Sheffield awarded funding for new PhD students in arts and humanities

The University of Sheffield has been awarded funding to support new PhD students studying arts and humanities subjects.

The funding, which has been awarded to the Universities of Sheffield, Leeds and York as part of the White Rose University Consortium by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), will support more than 250 PhD students over the next five years across the three institutions.

PhD opportunities at Sheffield supported by the funding will be available in the following subject areas:

English

Archaeology

Music

History

Languages and Cultures

Philosophy

The funding support from the AHRC reflects the strength of research and teaching in the arts and humanities at the Universities of Sheffield, Leeds and York and the strong intellectual and organisational structure created through the White Rose University Consortium.

The funding will be supplemented by a further investment from the three Russell Group universities.

PhD programmes offered by the funding are designed to foster a more collaborative and global approach to doctoral training and will equip high-achieving individuals with the skills and experience to become leaders in their chosen fields.

The PhD students will work closely with leading external organisations from sectors including museums, galleries, archives and libraries; arts and heritage organisations; the creative industries; design, manufacturing and retail; publishing and performing arts; media, and charities and the public sector.

All of the students supported by the award will complete researcher employability, knowledge exchange and internationalisation projects during their studies. The programmes will be provided by the White Rose College of the Arts and Humanities – a collaboration between Sheffield, Leeds and York universities.

Professor Susan Fitzmaurice, Vice-President for Arts and Humanities at the University of Sheffield, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding for the White Rose College of the Arts and Humanities to support the next generation of academics in the arts and humanities.

“Universities can play a crucial role in solving some of the biggest and most pressing issues facing the world today, but they will struggle to do this without researchers from the arts and humanities. Some of our most significant problems have human behaviour, culture and beliefs at the very heart of the issue and it’s arts and humanities scholars who are uniquely placed to help with this.”

