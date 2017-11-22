Autumn Budget 2017: What the experts say

Academics and experts from across the University of Sheffield have given their views on the Autumn Budget 2017.

Jonathan Perraton, Senior Lecturer in Economics: The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, gave an assured performance in his budget speech today but the forecasts for the British economy announced make for grim reading. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has revised downwards its earlier forecasts for economic growth; this is due to revising downwards earlier over-optimistic forecasts of productivity. Historically, the economy tended to grow at over 2 per cent. Growth is now forecast to be 1.5 per cent this year, falling to 1.3-1.4 per cent until the next decade. This should also be seen in the context of the strongest forecasts for growth seen for some years, in the Eurozone and the world economy generally. These forecasts are for total economic growth; average earnings in the UK are still forecast to run below inflation until 2019 leading to further erosion of living standards. Much of this reflects weak investment, at least since the financial crisis. Although there some further for tax support research and development this remains a major problem. The OBR has revised downwards its predictions of future investment; it also forecasts weaknesses in net exports. These developments reflect both longstanding weaknesses in the British economy and the impact of uncertainties over Brexit. By contrast private consumption is forecast to continue to grow, even in the face of squeezed living standards, and so the OBR is forecasting household savings rates to fall further to virtually unprecedented lows. We are yet to fact up to long term challenges to the UK economy and the impact of Brexit.

Dr Craig Berry, Deputy Director of the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute: The British economy continues to under-perform against the government’s expectations – growth has been revised down sharply – so Philip Hammond has relatively few resources at his disposal at the moment. He has, however, focused some of the cash he does have on investments to address the UK’s productivity problem, as part of the new industrial strategy to be announced next week. But if anyone was waiting for a sea-change in economic thinking in Britain, the wait goes on. Much of the new funds for the so-called National Productivity Investment Fund will be gobbled up by local road improvements – much needed, but not transformative. There appears to be no new money for the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, and much of what is promised for high-tech R&D comes in the form of tax relief, which has limited benefits, or a new £2.5 billion fund within the British Business Bank which Hammond simultaneously announced he intends to privatise. There were handouts for some local authorities – particular those which have agreed to the metro-mayor model – but new strings attached too on how they may use this cash. The big headlines will rightly be generated by Hammond’s near-abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers. This is the real story of the Budget. Faced with intractable economic problems, which will be exacerbated by Brexit, the government is turning once again to a housing market stimulus to paper over the cracks. Many will welcome, however, the associated commitments to house-building, which is set to be concentrated in parts of the country which are already experiencing the strongest growth.