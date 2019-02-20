Best-selling vegan authors set to launch new book at University

Firth and Theasby’s debut cookbook was the first ever vegan cookbook to reach number one in the Sunday Times’ Bestsellers chart, and was the bestselling debut cookbook of 2018

Launch is being held as part of a special event for Off the Shelf – one of the largest literary festivals in the UK led by Sheffield’s two universities

Authors of the best-selling plant-based cookbook in the UK are set to launch their latest book as part of a special event with the Off the Shelf Festival of Words next month (3 April 2019).

The event, organised in collaboration with the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, will see best-selling plant-based cookery authors Henry Firth and Ian Theasby unveil their latest book BISH BASH BOSH! which features 140 new recipes, from quick eats and weeknight suppers to show-stopping feasts.

Being held in the Pennine Theatre at Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, the event will see Henry and Ian discuss their latest recipes to demonstrate how incredible and imaginative plant-based food can be for everyone.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s debut cookbook, BOSH! held onto the number one spot in the Sunday Times’ Bestsellers chart for four weeks, becoming the bestselling debut cookbook of 2018 and the first plant-based cookbook ever to reach number one. With over 150,000 copies sold, it's the UK's biggest-selling vegan cookbook.

Shortlisted for a Specsavers National Book Award, it has also won Best Vegan Cookbook at the PETA Vegan Food Awards 2018.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City and Culture at the University of Sheffield and Director of the festival, said:

“With Off the Shelf being one of the biggest and most popular literary festivals in the UK, we’re delighted to be able to build on its success and develop the festival further by hosting this one-off special event outside of the festival’s usual programme that will follow later in the year. Henry and Ian are two of the brightest and most talented authors of plant-based food recipes. They are also from Sheffield, so it’s a pleasure that they’ve chosen the festival to help them launch their latest book and for them to do this for audiences from across the city and beyond.”

The Off the Shelf Festival of Words is one of the largest literary festivals in the UK featuring a diverse programme of events, talks and discussions with some of the world’s most renowned authors as well as writers from the worlds of celebrity and journalism.

Led by the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University, the festival also features insights into some of the latest pioneering research from academics at both institutions.

Held in the city for the past 27 years, the festival’s main programme of events is set to return to Sheffield between 5-27 October 2019 with some of the best known names in literature, media and the arts.

The launch event for Henry Firth’s and Ian Theasby’s new plant-based cookbook, BISH BASH BOSH! , published by HQ, HarperColllins on the 4 April 2019, will take place on Wednesday 3 April 2019 at 7pm in the Pennine Theatre in Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building.

During the event, there will be a chance to ask questions and a choice to buy a ticket including a pre-signed book at a considerable discount. Books will also be available to buy at the event.

