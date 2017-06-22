Air-cleansing artwork raises funds to help tackle lung diseases

A revolutionary air-cleansing poem, which was transformed into a set of limited edition artworks after removing two tonnes of pollution from the environment, has raised more than £1,000 to support the battle against lung diseases.

The poem, In Praise of Air, by award-winning writer Simon Armitage, Professor of Poetry at the University of Sheffield’s School of English, was printed on specially-treated material developed by scientists at the University. The material is capable of purifying the air around it through catalytic oxidation.

Launched in 2014, the catalytic poem was displayed on the side of the University’s Alfred Denny Building until January 2017. During this time the poem removed more than two tonnes of nitrogen oxide from the environment.

Sections of the poem were then transformed into a set of limited edition artworks that were auctioned off to raise funds for the British Lung Foundation – a charity that researches lung diseases.

The auction has raised £1,150 for the charity, which will be used to help people who suffer from lung diseases to get the treatment and support they need.

Professor Jo Gavins from the University of Sheffield’s School of English said: “We were delighted by the public's response to the auction. There was a great celebratory atmosphere at our event at 99 Mary Street and people were incredibly generous with their bids for the poem pieces on the night.

“We couldn't have imagined a better legacy for the Catalytic Poetry project than being able to give such a big donation to The British Lung Foundation. They fund essential research into the lung diseases caused by the pollution that In Praise of Air was designed to remove from the atmosphere. We're so pleased to be able to support them.”

The team behind the project believe the poem’s catalytic technology could help urban areas tackle high levels of pollution in the future.

