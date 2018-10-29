University of Sheffield strengthens partnerships with alumni, academic partners and industry in China

Alumni events held for hundreds of University of Sheffield graduates in Shanghai and Beijing

Trip included a visit to China’s top-rated Tsinghua University, which recently agreed to collaborate with the University of Sheffield in areas including computer science, machine learning, design and manufacturing

University became a founding member of the Silk Road University Consortium – a leading network of global universities

The University of Sheffield strengthened its partnerships with alumni, academic partners and industry during a visit to China.

Over 180 University of Sheffield alumni and partners gathered in Beijing for a reception hosted by the University’s Director of Advancement Miles Stevenson and former President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett.

As well as helping graduates reinforce links with their University, the event included the presentation of a Distinguished Alumni Award was made to Lisa Wang who graduated with an MBA in Eco-Business in 2005 and is now an Executive Director at Sina Weibo – one of the biggest social networks in China.

The University of Sheffield has over 1,400 alumni in Beijing alone, with over 13,400 Sheffield graduates living and working across China.

The University of Sheffield Alumni Group in Beijing helps alumni remain connected to the University and to one another, and maintains links with a sister group in Hong Kong led by Economics alumna, Susanna Chiu, now a Director at Li and Fung Development.

Earlier in the week, the University’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Dodman and Miles Stevenson met senior alumni and supporters in Hong Kong and hosted a reception for more than 200 alumni in Shanghai.

The event was also attended by many of the University’s partners in Shanghai, including representatives from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, the Sino-British College, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and the East China University of Science and Technology.

Mr Stevenson spoke to graduates about the University and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to, and pride in, its international friendships and relationships, embodied by the #WeAreInternational campaign.

This event was also an opportunity to welcome as guest speaker, Dr Gang Lu, the founder and CEO of TechNode – a bilingual technology news platform that covers the latest developments and start-up stories in China.

He received his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Sheffield in 2008 and MScEng Data Communication in 2002.

In 2017, he was awarded the British Council’s 2017 Entrepreneurial Alumni Award in China. Dr Lu gave an inspirational speech to alumni about his journey since Sheffield and how his experiences at University have shaped his success story.

The trip also included an event at China's top-rated Tsinghua University, which recently agreed to collaborate with the University of Sheffield on applications of computer science, machine learning, design and manufacturing.

Tsinghua University's flagship Future Lab hosts interdisciplinary research around future technologies and is viewed by the Chinese government and industry as critical to future innovation.

The President of Tsinghua University invited Emeritus and former President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Keith Burnett and other Sheffield delegates to attend an academic and business seminar focused on innovation with industry, which was also attended by the Vice-Minister for Industry and senior representatives from China Rail and Beijing's leading aerospace and automotive companies.

Sir Keith was invited to give the keynote address and to explain the work being undertaken in Sheffield in areas including advanced manufacturing and technical education, as well as existing collaborations with China on the Chinese Space Programme through the University’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

Other University appointments in China included attendance at the inaugural conference of the Global Universities Silk Road Consortium in Xiamen, of which the University of Sheffield is a founder member, as well as meetings with the Beijing Language and Culture University and the Chief Executive of the Confucius Institutes.

Sir Keith also gave a guest lecture on language, culture and artificial intelligence (AI) to an invited audience of computer scientists and linguists in Beijing.

Andrew Dodman, Chief Operating Officer at the University of Sheffield, said the University’s visit to China reflects its longstanding commitment to Chinese students and graduates and an increasing number of high-level partnerships with both universities and industry.

He added: "With almost 3,400 Chinese students at our University and just under 14,000 graduates living and working in China, as well as academic research collaborations across the country, China is a vitally important part of the University of Sheffield and of our future development.

“Our commitment to our inclusive international community and to research which benefits the peoples of the UK, China and the world are a source of pride and provides a strong foundation upon which we can develop future relationships for the good of all.”

Additional information There are 3,419 Chinese students studying on campus at the University of Sheffield. The University of Sheffield is in the top three of most popular choices for Chinese students of the UK's research-intensive Russell Group universities. There are 13,433 University of Sheffield alumni in China, the majority having graduated over the last 10 years. The University's first international graduate was from China. Professor Sir Keith Burnett continues to be the Chair of the Sheffield Confucius Institute and to support the reputation of the University and City Region in China. He is the Honorary President of the Sheffield China Business Gateway, is a Chinese speaker and was awarded an individual honour by the Chinese government for his contribution to the understanding of Chinese language and culture.