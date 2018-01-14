Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, writes for the Sunday Times on the changing world of higher education.

Why we need a commission for higher education

by Professor Sir Keith Burnett, 14.1.18, published by the Sunday Times

The world of higher education is changing, and I don’t just mean the wise men gathering around our newborn regulatory child, the Office for Students.

We have an education system that was built for the good times, or to be precise the “things are bound to get better” times. This meant good state funding for universities and low or no tuition fees for our children.

When austerity hit, higher education held on to the good times by replacing state funding with higher tuition fees — boosting the numbers of students, in particular international ones, and being the lead nation in European research funding. Those are the reasons why we are still number two in the international league tables. Yes indeed: UK children, Chinese parents and the European Commission have kept us pumped.

But the wave of steady progress for all is passing. Salaries for any old graduate are stalling or falling around the world, and the good old UK is seeing that too. This is the world into which the new university regulator, the Office for Students, was born, conceived by a government eager to encourage a new era of streamlined marketisation for parents seeing the real cost to their children of paying for university, but not getting the golden ticket they got for free.

Those parents are asking questions. Are universities doing too much research and not teaching what employers want? Are universities paying people too much? Have standards gone down because they just want bums on seats? Are there just too many universities? Could the private sector do it better and cheaper?

In fact, these are the issues that many universities, certainly mine, have hardly stopped thinking about for the last ten years. But we now have a market so we don’t need to worry. The market will sort things out, won’t it, packing the good universities with happy students while the bad ’uns go to the wall.

The people setting up the Office for Students know, of course, that higher education is by no means such a simple market. Price information alone is not enough, so the regulator will construct information to give proper ”signals”, beyond the price, which is fixed, to the market. These signals are the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), that will run alongside the Research Excellence Framework. With these in place a proper regulated market will sort things.

So is there anything we need, as a country, to worry about? Well, yes.

First, let’s make sure that the thumping great cross-subsidy from international students keeps coming in. That’s more of a real market, with variable prices in a fully international marketplace. And prepare for the failures of places if the international flow stops where competition or visa issues bite.

But there is more than that, something our students are asking: shouldn’t we actually be thinking about whether the system itself is right? Is the whole idea of getting more and more people buying this regulated and highly subsidised product past its best-before date?

If the wave is indeed passing, what should education be in 20 years’ time? Do we have the ability and vision to change the whole system? Markets can be good at changing the quality of an individual product at the margin, but can’t change a whole system.

We have seen it with other aspects of our public services. Take the railways: private companies have done a decent job of running and improving parts of the system, but they still need a hefty subsidy. And now almost everyone says we need a commission, an “organising mind” to look after both the public and the country.

That is why I am sponsoring, with our students’ union, a commission on higher education to do just that.

And, by the way, we’d better keep some of the European funding, along with the ton of clever staff it has brought us.