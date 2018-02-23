The conflict between males and females could replace the evolution of new species

Conflict between the sexes can lead to one sex evolving by becoming bigger, or more colourful or colonising a new habitat

This can mean new species are actively prevented from evolving

Study challenges long-held theories on how natural selection drives the evolution of biodiversity

Males and females of the same species can evolve to be so different that they prevent other species from evolving or colonising habitats, according to new research involving the University of Sheffield.

The new study challenges long-held theories on the way natural selection drives the evolution of biodiversity.

According to Darwin’s theory of natural selection, first introduced in his book On the Origin of Species (1859), new environments such as mountains and islands with abundant food and habitats, offer species the ecological opportunity to colonise an area using those resources.

The new research conducted by academics from the Universities of Sheffield, Lincoln and Exeter has shown that exactly the same mechanism of evolution that creates new species also operates within the same species when males and females compete for the ecological resources available in different habitats, such as bushy areas or stony patches with abundant food.

The conflict between the sexes can lead to one sex becoming bigger, more colourful or adapting to eat different food, just like a traditional process of evolution by natural selection can lead an ancestor to split into two different species.

This process of evolution between the sexes expands the biodiversity of the area – a development that evolutionary biologists previously thought only occurred when the number of different species using different resources or niches increases. This new research challenges that assumption, showing that different species and different sexes of the same species can occupy these niches.

The study, which explored the evolution of lizards in the Chilean Andes Mountains and Argentinean Patagonia, shows that different sexes of the same species can fill niches as well, meaning new species are actively prevented from evolving.

This is because there is no new environment for them to occupy – a necessary condition for new species to evolve under Darwin’s theory of natural selection.

The study demonstrated that biodiversity can now be seen as the formation of new, different species, or, as the formation of different sexes which are distinct enough to be equivalent to different species in the way they ‘saturate’ ecological niches.

Professor Roger Butlin from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Animal and Plant Sciences and co-author on the study said: “It is still a puzzle to understand why there are more species living together in some places than others. The idea that the two sexes of one species can sometimes occupy the same space as two separate species may be one part of the answer. Our observations on lizards in South America show that this does happen.”

Dr Daniel Pincheira-Donoso, Senior Lecturer in Evolutionary Biology at the School of Life Sciences at the University of Lincoln and lead author of the study said: “Our research reveals evidence for this intriguing phenomenon that the evolution of sexes within a species could replace the evolution of new species, which begins to add a new layer to our understanding of the evolution of biodiversity.

“It is important to stress that the diversity of life on our planet applies not only to the evolution of different species, but also to the independent evolution of males and females within the same species, which potentially has very important implications.”

The findings have been published in the scientific journal Global Ecology and Biogeography .

The Department of Animal and Plant Sciences is home to one of the biggest communities of whole-organism biologists in the UK. Their research covers animals, plants, humans, microbes, evolution and ecosystems, in habitats ranging from the polar regions to the tropics.

This work aims to shed new light on the fundamental processes that drive biological systems and help solve pressing environmental problems. Researchers and students work closely with organisations ranging from the UK Environment Agency and the Royal Horticultural Society, to Heineken and Shell, with every student given the opportunity go on an optional field course between second and third year to habitats ranging from the Peak District to Tanzania.

Second year students are also given the chance to make wildlife documentaries with the help of BBC film makers.

