Covid-19 leaves unpaid carers without physical and mental health treatment

New research by the Universities of Sheffield and Birmingham shows carers couldn’t access medical treatment or care services they needed during Covid-19 lockdown

Two months on, services providing breaks are still closed, causing carers’ mental and physical health to continue to crumble

Carers UK calls on government, health and social care authorities to implement a new deal for carers that prioritises them during the Covid-19 recovery period

New research shows unpaid carers seeking formal help with their physical and mental health during the coronavirus lockdown were unable to access it.

This was at a time when the majority (70 per cent) of carers had to provide more care for older, disabled or seriously ill relatives or friends, and millions more people took on an unpaid caring role.

New research carried out by the Universities of Sheffield and Birmingham, in partnership with Carers UK, shows well over half (58 per cent) of people caring for someone outside of their own home were unable to get through to NHS 111 services in April. This is compared to 33 per cent of the general public.

"Some of the restrictions the government introduced in Spring 2020 had troubling effects on carers." professor sue yeandle, head of the sustainable care programme at the university of sheffield



The academics found 89 per cent of carers had their NHS treatments cancelled or postponed in April, compared to 77 per cent of the general public. As it is difficult for many carers to find the time or get replacement care in order to receive treatment, many will still have unresolved health problems.

Previous research has shown that the pressure of lockdown has taken a huge toll on unpaid carers’ mental health, with many reporting feeling isolated, overwhelmed and worried about burning out.

Those with acute mental health needs have been unable to get help, with the latest findings showing that close to half (42 per cent) of carers needing psychotherapist services were unable to access them.

Half (50 per cent) of carers needing formal care services could not get them in April, and 40 per cent in May.

Professor Sue Yeandle, Head of the Sustainable Care programme at the University of Sheffield, said: “Covid-19 has focused new attention on the importance of care. As this new report shows, some of the restrictions the government introduced in Spring 2020 had troubling effects on carers. We hope the report will raise awareness of this situation so that, in any similar future scenario, carers can be protected from being unable to access crucial health and care services.”

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, said: “Some carers have had to cope for months without any outside support – seeing the health, wellbeing and mobility of the person they care for deteriorate, and their own physical and mental health heavily impacted as well.

“With a large number of support services still closed, carers are desperate for a break. It is imperative that these services are reopened as soon as possible and that local authorities undertake a rapid reassessment of carers’ needs. Likewise, the NHS must quickly identify carers and prioritise their needs and medical treatment. If their health breaks down, the cost will be catastrophic.

“Carers must not be left unaided should there be a second wave or future lockdowns. Their care is vital to supporting older and disabled people in our communities.”

About this research The study used data from Understanding Society, the UK Household Longitudinal Study, the largest longitudinal household panel study of its kind. In April 2020, Understanding Society began a monthly COVID-19 survey of the socio-economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data used were from this survey and from the 2017-2019 wave of the regular Understanding Society survey. Based on the questions asked in the April 2020 survey, 'co-resident' carers (people who care for a member of their own household with long-term illness or disability) could not be included in the analyses presented in this report. The report is the second in a series relating to experience of the COVID-19 pandemic due to be released in 2020-21 as part of the Sustainable Care team's Care Matters series. The Sustainable Care programme The Sustainable Care: Connecting people and systems research programme is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, part of UK Research and Innovation. Led by Professor Sue Yeandle at the Centre for International Research on Care, Labour and Equalities at the University of Sheffield, the programme is a collaboration between eight universities (including the University of Birmingham) and Carers UK. It explores how care arrangements, currently 'in crisis' in parts of the UK, can be made sustainable and deliver wellbeing outcomes, with a focus on care systems and on the work and relationships of care.