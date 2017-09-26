University of Sheffield supports students to reduce crime and keep safe
- University of Sheffield launches Crime Reduction and Safety Fortnight
- The Crime Reduction and Safety Fortnight works with Sheffield Students’ Union and South Yorkshire Police to keep students safe in new academic year
- Partnership shares important safety advice and information to help students protect their belongings from theft
The University of Sheffield is joining forces with South Yorkshire Police this fortnight (from Monday 25 September 2017) to help students keep safe as they start their new academic year.
The Crime Reduction and Safety Fortnight is a partnership between the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Students’ Union and South Yorkshire Police to reduce the level of crime against the University’s community.
Sheffield is repeatedly named as one of the safest large cities in the UK. However, in order to tackle crime rates further and help keep students safe as they return to Sheffield, the University is committed to sharing important safety messages and advice for students.
Specially trained staff from the University and the police are on campus to provide advice on everything from the best ways for students, staff and others to keep themselves and their property safe and secure to important safety messages on drug use and the dangers they present to the University’s community.
Support staff will also be handing out free personal attack alarms and supporting students to mark their property onto the Immobilise National Database. Once registered, property is traceable to its owner if it is ever stolen.
Richard Yates, Head of Security Services at the University of Sheffield, said: “Sheffield is regularly seen as one of the safest cities in the UK but unfortunately there are some people who see students as an easy target for crime, particularly at the start of the new academic year.
“The University has been working with our Students’ Union and South Yorkshire Police for the past 19 years to help keep students safe and reduce crime against the University’s community.
“This year we are on-hand providing advice on how students can keep their belongings and accommodation safe from theft. We’re also providing information on the steps they can take to ensure their own personal safety and wellbeing is protected, including how to report crime and receive support if you are a victim of crime.”
University security staff and police officers will be in the University of Sheffield’s Diamond building from Tuesday 26 September 2017 to Friday 6 October between 10am and 4pm each day to offer advice, information and support.
The University also has a wealth of support and guidance services for students on everything from issues related to financial support and the first few weeks at university to health and welfare. For more information and to access these services, visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/ssid/index
