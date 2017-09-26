The​ ​University​ ​of​ ​Sheffield​ ​is​ ​joining​ ​forces​ ​with​ ​South​ ​Yorkshire​ ​Police​ ​this​ ​fortnight (from​ ​Monday​ ​25​ ​September​ ​2017)​ ​to​ ​help​ ​students​ ​keep​ ​safe​ ​as​ ​they​ ​start​ ​their​ ​new academic​ ​year.

The​ ​Crime​ ​Reduction​ ​and​ ​Safety​ ​Fortnight​ ​is​ ​a​ ​partnership​ ​between​ ​the​ ​University​ ​of Sheffield,​ ​Sheffield​ ​Students’​ ​Union​ ​and​ ​South​ ​Yorkshire​ ​Police​ ​to​ ​reduce​ ​the​ ​level​ ​of crime​ ​against​ ​the​ ​University’s​ ​community.

Sheffield​ ​is​ ​repeatedly​ ​named​ ​as​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​safest​ ​large​ ​cities​ ​in​ ​the​ ​UK.​ ​However,​ ​in order​ ​to​ ​tackle​ ​crime​ ​rates​ ​further​ ​and​ ​help​ ​keep​ ​students​ ​safe​ ​as​ ​they​ ​return​ ​to Sheffield,​ ​the​ ​University​ ​is​ ​committed​ ​to​ ​sharing​ ​important​ ​safety​ ​messages​ ​and​ ​advice for​ ​students.

Specially​ ​trained​ ​staff​ ​from​ ​the​ ​University​ ​and​ ​the​ ​police​ ​are​ ​on​ ​campus​ ​to​ ​provide advice​ ​on​ ​everything​ ​from​ ​the​ ​best​ ​ways​ ​for​ ​students,​ ​staff​ ​and​ ​others​ ​to​ ​keep themselves​ ​and​ ​their​ ​property​ ​safe​ ​and​ ​secure​ ​to​ ​important​ ​safety​ ​messages​ ​on​ ​drug use​ ​and​ ​the​ ​dangers​ ​they​ ​present​ ​to​ ​the​ ​University’s​ ​community.

Support​ ​staff​ ​will​ ​also​ ​be​ ​handing​ ​out​ ​free​ ​personal​ ​attack​ ​alarms​ ​and​ ​supporting students​ ​to​ ​mark​ ​their​ ​property​ ​onto​ ​the​ ​Immobilise​ ​National​ ​Database.​ ​Once registered,​ ​property​ ​is​ ​traceable​ ​to​ ​its​ ​owner​ ​if​ ​it​ ​is​ ​ever​ ​stolen.

Richard​ ​Yates,​ ​Head​ ​of​ ​Security​ ​Services​ ​at​ ​the​ ​University​ ​of​ ​Sheffield,​ ​said:​ ​“Sheffield is​ ​regularly​ ​seen​ ​as​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​safest​ ​cities​ ​in​ ​the​ ​UK​ ​but​ ​unfortunately​ ​there​ ​are​ ​some people​ ​who​ ​see​ ​students​ ​as​ ​an​ ​easy​ ​target​ ​for​ ​crime,​ ​particularly​ ​at​ ​the​ ​start​ ​of​ ​the​ ​new academic​ ​year.

“The​ ​University​ ​has​ ​been​ ​working​ ​with​ ​our​ ​Students’​ ​Union​ ​and​ ​South​ ​Yorkshire​ ​Police for​ ​the​ ​past​ ​19​ ​years​ ​to​ ​help​ ​keep​ ​students​ ​safe​ ​and​ ​reduce​ ​crime​ ​against​ ​the University’s​ ​community.

“This​ ​year​ ​we​ ​are​ ​on-hand​ ​providing​ ​advice​ ​on​ ​how​ ​students​ ​can​ ​keep​ ​their​ ​belongings and​ ​accommodation​ ​safe​ ​from​ ​theft.​ ​We’re​ ​also​ ​providing​ ​information​ ​on​ ​the​ ​steps​ ​they can​ ​take​ ​to​ ​ensure​ ​their​ ​own​ ​personal​ ​safety​ ​and​ ​wellbeing​ ​is​ ​protected,​ ​including​ ​how to​ ​report​ ​crime​ ​and​ ​receive​ ​support​ ​if​ ​you​ ​are​ ​a​ ​victim​ ​of​ ​crime.”

University​ ​security​ ​staff​ ​and​ ​police​ ​officers​ ​will​ ​be​ ​in​ ​the​ ​University​ ​of​ ​Sheffield’s Diamond​ ​building​ ​from​ ​Tuesday​ ​26​ ​September​ ​2017​ ​to​ ​Friday​ ​6​ ​October​ ​between​ ​10am and​ ​4pm​ ​each​ ​day​ ​to​ ​offer​ ​advice,​ ​information​ ​and​ ​support.

The​ ​University​ ​also​ ​has​ ​a​ ​wealth​ ​of​ ​support​ ​and​ ​guidance​ ​services​ ​for​ ​students​ ​on everything​ ​from​ ​issues​ ​related​ ​to​ ​financial​ ​support​ ​and​ ​the​ ​first​ ​few​ ​weeks​ ​at​ ​university to​ ​health​ ​and​ ​welfare.​ ​For​ ​more​ ​information​ ​and​ ​to​ ​access​ ​these​ ​services,​ ​visit: https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/ssid/index

Additional information

