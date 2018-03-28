University of Sheffield Professor appears in David Attenborough’s new BBC documentary

A zoology professor and inspirational teacher from the University of Sheffield will appear in a new nature documentary with Sir David Attenborough this weekend (Saturday 31 March 2018).

Professor Tim Birkhead, who has studied seabirds for more than 45 years, will feature on the ninth episode of the BBC’s Natural World series at 8pm.

The show explores how eggs are made, why they are the shape they are, and why eggs are used in reproduction despite millions of years of evolution.

It follows the story of how the egg is made, fertilised, and how the chick develops and hatches.

Professor Birkhead, a Fellow of the Royal Society who has been a much-loved lecturer and researcher at the University of Sheffield since 1976, said: “A bird's egg is an external, free-standing incubation system.

“It works for birds breeding at the poles and on the equator; for birds incubating on wet, soggy nests and birds breeding in arid deserts and at different altitudes.

“A miracle indeed.”

The programme also reveals how important the eggs that lie in our museums are and how they act as extraordinary repositories of data.

Professor Birkhead, added: “They have provided unequivocal evidence of the negative effects of pesticides, but also the effects of acid rain.

“It is almost certain egg collections will also help us understand environmental issues that we have not yet even imagined.”

A particular focus of the show is the shape of a bird’s egg and its pyriform (pointed) shape.

The team use the guillemot as an example - the species that has been studied by Professor Birkhead for more than 45 years on Skomer Island in Wales where part of the programme was shot.

Along with his colleagues, Professor Birkhead has discovered that neither of the traditional explanations as to why a bird’s egg is pointed are correct.

Professor Birkhead and his team have instead suggested that the pointed shape helps to keep the large end of the egg where the chick's head lies free from dirt on the often very dirty ledges on which guillemots breed.

During the programme Professor Birkhead and Sir David reveal a surprising discovery about the evolution of the great auk - a flightless species of bird that became extinct in the mid-19th century.

"A major surprise was the results from our micro-CT (effectively a mini-X-ray) scanning of the great auk eggs," said Professor Birkhead.

"We compared the ultrastructure of the great auk eggshell with that of two other closely related species: the guillemot and the razorbill. On the basis of the egg shape and how great auks bred, their eggshell ultrastructure ought to be more like that of a guillemot, but they turned out to be more similar to the razorbill, suggesting that in fact they may have bred more like razorbills - spaced out - than guillemots, packed together."

Professor Birkhead said his experience of working with Sir David was extraordinary. He said: “It was a real privilege to work with him.”

He added: “He was charming, knowledgeable and above all, modest. The fact that in an earlier interview (in BBC-Wildlife) he referred to my book The Most Perfect Thing — on which the programme is based — as 'magnificent' is the greatest praise a zoologist could ever hope for.”

Professor Birkhead is currently fundraising to secure the long-term study of guillemots on Skomer Island. Along with his team, Professor Birkhead has been monitoring the birds for more than 45 years and hopes to prolong the study for up to another 15 years.

Donate to Professor Birkhead's research

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities.

A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in.

Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life.

Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields.

Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.