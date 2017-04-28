Many NHS patients experience relapse of depression and anxiety problems after discharge from mental health care

53 per cent of NHS patients treated for depression and anxiety relapsed within a year of treatment

79 per cent of relapses occurred within six months of treatment

Mental health costs the NHS £9.2 billion every year

A new study reveals approximately 53 per cent of NHS patients had a clinically significant deterioration of depression and anxiety symptoms within a year after completing brief psychological treatments.

A total of 439 patients, who were considered to have recovered from their symptoms after the most widely available therapy on the NHS, took part in the study. Over half of these were found to have suffered a relapse event, with up to 79 per cent of events occurring within the first six months after treatment.

The study, published by leading scientific journal Behaviour Research and Therapy , was conducted by a team of NHS clinicians and scientists from the Universities of Sheffield, York, Huddersfield and Trier.

According to a report in February 2016 from the independent Mental Health Taskforce to the NHS, poor mental health carries an economic and social cost of £105 billion a year in England. In total, £9.2 billion is spent every year by the NHS on mental health support and services.

Depression and anxiety are highly common and often disabling mental health problems, experienced by one in six adults in the United Kingdom.

Available treatments in the NHS include medication and psychological therapy. The most widely available form of psychological care for these conditions is known as Low intensity Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (LiCBT), which is a brief and simplified adaptation of a treatment called Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

LiCBT involves weekly contact with a mental health professional who guides patients on how to look after their mental health and typically lasts under two months. LiCBT has been found to lead to short-term improvement of depression and anxiety in previous studies, although there is as still limited evidence about its long-term effectiveness after treatment.

Participants in the study were in contact with researchers on a monthly basis for 12 months after treatment to monitor their wellbeing and to quantify the percentage of cases that relapsed. Patients with residual depression symptoms at the end of treatment were twice as likely to relapse.

Dr Jaime Delgadillo, from the University of Sheffield, said: “These findings underline the importance of monitoring patients’ wellbeing for at least six months after treatment and offering adequate support to ensure they stay well. We argue that relapse prevention is a crucial but often neglected aspect of psychological care in the NHS.

“Incomplete or insufficient treatment also costs the NHS, as patients who relapse often need further care or support.”

Dr Shehzad Ali, from the University of York, added: “Our study highlights that, under the current system, some patients are being discharged too soon. As a result, patients who have low levels of depression at the time of discharge are more likely to relapse within a few months.”

Additional Information The paper can be found online at: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0005796717300840 ‘The Five Year Forward View for Mental Health’ - Report from the independent Mental Health Taskforce to the NHS in England, February 2016 https://www.england.nhs.uk/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Mental-Health-Taskforce-FYFV-final.pdf The University of Sheffield With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2017 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.