Award-winning actor Dominic West awarded honorary degree from the University of Sheffield

Dominic received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters in recognition of his outstanding acting achievements yesterday (18 July 2018) during the University of Sheffield’s graduation ceremonies.

Dominic gave a speech to yesterday’s graduates upon receiving his doctorate. During his speech, he said: “I can’t tell you how touched and honoured I am and grateful to become Doctor of Letters of this wonderful institution that’s taught my family for generations. Thank you very much indeed.”

Before the ceremony, Dominic spoke to the University and said: "I like coming to Sheffield as much as I can and it always feels great to come home as it does to anyone.

“A lot of my forebears came to this university and a lot of my family studied medicine and engineering and building here and I’ve always sort of actually wanted to be a doctor and today I am one so I’m delighted."

He came to worldwide acclaim thanks a variety of memorable roles, most notably for his performance as Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama series The Wire.

In 2012, Dominic won the Best Actor BAFTA for his portrayal of serial killer Fred West in the television programme Appropriate Adult. He has also been nominated for two Golden Globes for his performances in The Affair and The Hour.

