Engineering students at the University of Sheffield amongst the most satisfied in the UK

Engineering at the University of Sheffield is ranked number one for student satisfaction in the prestigious Russell Group, the association of leading UK research-intensive universities, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS).

Engineering achieved an overall satisfaction rate of 90 per cent amongst its students, a 4 percentage point increase on last year’s figure of 86 per cent. Engineering also achieved over 90 per cent satisfaction in seven of its disciplines in the high-profile annual census commissioned by the Office for Students. The positive result places Engineering at Sheffield well above the UK sector average of 79 per cent.

A satisfaction rating of 92 per cent in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering places the subject number one in the Russell Group and number one nationally for overall satisfaction. At subject level, for overall satisfaction, Sheffield is also number one in the Russell Group for Artificial Intelligence, Bioengineering, Medical and Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, and Materials Technology.

The annual survey asks students for their views on key aspects of their University experience including learning and teaching, assessments and feedback, academic support, learning resources and the Students’ Union.

Responding to the results Professor Mike Houslow, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: “This has been the most challenging year in living memory for university learning and teaching. I am incredibly proud of the teaching staff who put so much effort into listening to students so that our degree programs, the teaching and the student experience meet the needs of future engineers. But talking to students, and seeing these survey results, shows me how much effort the students also put in. That students and staff were able to do this gives me enormous confidence in the future. ”

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield is one of the largest in the UK. With seven departments and three interdisciplinary programmes covering all the engineering disciplines, over 6,700 students, 1,600 staff and £150m annual research-related income from government, industry and charity, it is one of the best institutions in the world to study or carry out research in engineering. In the past year 200 Sheffield engineering students successfully completed their Year in Industry placement and 89 per cent of engineering graduates were in professional employment after completion of their degree according to the latest graduate prospects survey 2020.

The Faculty has a long tradition of working with industry, including Rolls-Royce, Network Rail and Siemens. Its industrial successes are exemplified by the award-winning University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). Partnered with the Faculty, this collaboration between industry and academia has become a model for forward-thinking research centres worldwide.

Additional information Engineering at the University of Sheffield Number one ranking is based on the CAH3 subjects taught in the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield: Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering; Artificial Intelligence; Bioengineering, Medical and Biomedical Engineering; Computer science; Materials Technology; Production and Manufacturing Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Chemical, Process and Energy Engineering; Civil engineering; and Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

