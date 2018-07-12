University of Sheffield engineering students scoop national award

Two talented engineering students from the University of Sheffield have won a prestigious national student award for their outstanding contribution to their work in industry.

Dhilan Devadasan, a final year student in Mechanical Engineering with Materials Science and Engineering, and Máté Lukács, a third year Mechanical Engineering student, triumphed in the Commercial Impact category at the Student Employee of the Year Awards. The awards, ran by the National Association of Student Employment Services (NASES), recognise the outstanding contributions and achievements of students who go the extra mile in combining their studies and part-time work commitments.

Dhilan and Máté both combine their studies with part-time work as Manufacturing Engineers at Ossila, who specialise in developing products to enable quicker and smarter research.

Their work has saved the company valuable manufacturing time by creating time-saving processes to speed up the assembly time of manufactured products.

The national awards were announced at a special ceremony held at The Jury’s Inn Cardiff.

Dhilan, said: "It has been great that our work has improved the products and manufacturing processes at Ossila. We have already seen the fruits of our labour in reduced customer lead times, improved quality of products and order fulfilment capacity.

“Being nominated for this award has shown us that our work has been much appreciated at Ossila and winning it at a national level was a proud moment for both of us."

Before picking up the national award, the students were judged at institutional level - winning their category and going through to the North East regional rounds. Dhilan and Máté were again judged against many other outstanding part-time student workers at regional level before being put forward to the national final.

James Kingsley, Managing Director of Ossila Ltd, said: "Everyone at Ossila has always been overwhelmingly impressed with Dhilan and Máté's diligence and conscientious work ethic.

“To see their hard work being given recognition at a national level is an extremely proud moment for us, and we are fully confident that they will continue to achieve great things after graduation."

Dhilan and Máté are two of the many students that work part time whilst studying. According to a survey conducted by Endsleigh (2015) eight out of ten (77 per cent) students are now working part-time to help fund their studies.

Chee Hui Tai, a first year International student from the University of Sheffield, who works part time for Homely Apartments in Sheffield, was also a North East regional winner in the ‘Off Campus Above and Beyond’ category and went through to the national round of the awards. Chee Hui Tai received a ‘Highly Commended’ award in recognition of his work.

The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.