Sheffield University Management School retains position as one of the world’s top business schools

Sheffield University Management School has retained its position as one of the top business schools globally after being reaccredited by EQUIS – the leading international system of quality assessment, improvement and accreditation of higher education institutions in management and business administration.



The announcement follows a comprehensive assessment by EQUIS which took place in September 2017, and builds on the Management School’s successful reaccreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) in June this year.

Professor David Oglethorpe, Dean of Sheffield University Management School, said: "We are delighted to be re-awarded EQUIS accreditation, confirming our position amongst the best management schools in the world. Accreditations are vital in the pursuit of excellence at Sheffield University Management School and we’d like to thank European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) and both the EQUIS Peer Review Team and Accreditation Board for acknowledging our continued success.”

EQUIS looks for a balance between high academic quality and the professional relevance provided by close interaction with the corporate world. EQUIS attaches particular importance to the creation of an effective learning environment that favours the development of students’ managerial and entrepreneurial skills, and fosters their sense of global responsibility. It also looks for innovation in all respects, including programme design and pedagogy.

Professor Oglethorpe said: “I am especially proud of our continued excellence around ethics, responsibility and sustainability, themes which shape our mission, vision, research and strategic focus. The School is committed to raising its international reputation for quality research and learning provision and continuing to improve against the EFMD standards, so our continued accreditation is highly valued."

Professor Craig Watkins, Vice-President of the Faculty of Social Sciences, added: “I’m delighted the Management School has been reaccredited by EQUIS. This announcement demonstrates the School’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation. Sheffield University Management School delivers the highest standard of management education to its students and contributes to the academic research community, organisations and businesses worldwide.”

Sheffield University Management School has held the prestigious Triple Crown status since 2012, an accolade endowed to fewer than 80 institutions worldwide who have achieved accreditations from AACSB, the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and EQUIS.

