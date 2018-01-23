University Commercialisation Manager named in Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list for Science and Healthcare

A University of Sheffield Commercialisation Manager has today (23 January 2018) been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe list for Science and Healthcare.

Andy Hogben, Managing Director of Redbrick Molecular, has been honoured for establishing the company - a spin-out from the Universities of Sheffield and Leeds.

Redbrick Molecular works closely with partner universities, licensing intellectual property from academia in order to produce key chemicals which are used early in the drug discovery process.

Andy, who is Interim Head of Impact and Intellectual Property at the University of Sheffield, said: “We established Redbrick’s synthesis facilities in Sheffield and are now producing novel chemicals that could one day form the basis of life-saving drugs.

“We’re very fortunate to work with entrepreneurial academics at both the University of Sheffield and University of Leeds who want to have an impact on industrial pharmaceutical research.”

The company utilised start up loans from the University of Sheffield and Leeds and uses a unique business model where all profits from sales are used to support UK academic chemistry research.

Andy added: “It’s really exciting to generate products from the innovative science undertaken by some of the best academics in UK chemistry and we’re looking forward to establishing links with other Universities as we grow.”

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list features 600 top innovators annually, across 20 different disciplines.

James Gibbons, a Director of Redbrick Molecular from the University of Leeds, has also been named on the list by Forbes.

James said: “We think this recognition from Forbes really highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of the company, something also displayed by our academic partners.”

The company is set to continue forming relationships with industry customers, building relationships with other higher education institutions and continuing to play an active role in funding the future of scientific research.

Find out more about Redbrick Molecular by visiting www.redbrickmolecular.com

