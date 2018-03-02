Payments to protect carbon stored in forests must increase to defend against rubber plantations, research finds

Efforts to protect tropical forests in Southeast Asia for the carbon they store may fail because protection payments are too low, according to new research involving the University of Sheffield.

A study published today (2 March 2018) in the journal Nature Communications has found that schemes designed to protect tropical forests from clearance based on the carbon they store, do not pay enough to compete financially with potential profits from rubber plantations.

Without increased financial compensation for forest carbon credits, cutting forests down will remain more attractive than protecting them.

Carbon credits are currently priced at $5-$13 per tonne of CO2 on carbon markets. But this doesn’t match the real break-even cost of safeguarding tropical forests from conversion to rubber in Southeast Asia – between $30-$51 per tonne of CO2.

The research was led by the University of East Anglia (UEA), in collaboration with scientists from the universities of Sheffield, Copenhagen, Exeter, Oxford and the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Dr David Edwards, from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Animal and Plant Sciences, said: “Halting climate change is of global concern and is tightly linked with protecting tropical forests. This study reveals that unless payments to protect the carbon stored in tropical forests are increased substantially, then we face the potential of continued dramatic forest losses in Southeast Asia to make way for rubber.

“The loss of forest for rubber not only emits carbon dioxide, which drives global warming, but is destroying habitat for some of the world's most threatened species, including tigers and elephants.”

He added: “Rubber is primarily used in car tyres, and some of this deforestation rubber is likely to be finding its way into the tyres purchased in the UK, Europe and USA. This is another example of how the developed world is frequently exporting its environmental damage to developing nations.

"In the absence of higher payments to protect forest carbon stocks, the key question is what can be done about this? One option is to improve the sustainability of rubber by getting major producers and consumers to agree on higher standards."

Lead researcher Eleanor Warren-Thomas, from UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences, now working at the University of York, added: “Forests are being converted into rubber plantations in Southeast Asia – especially in Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.

“Rubber production covers a massive area – 8.6 million hectares - which equates to around two thirds of the land used for oil palm plantations.

“Some of this area is traditional rubber agroforestry, but recent expansion has been of intensive monocultures. Demand for natural rubber, driven by the tyre industry, has driven this expansion. The consequences for biodiversity and climate change are very similar to that of oil palm. But rubber has not faced the same level of public scrutiny.

“It’s a big problem because these forests are irreplaceable. They are globally unique ecosystems, supporting many threatened animals, birds and plants, as well as exceptionally valuable luxury timbers such as rosewood.

“They also help mitigate global climate change by absorbing and storing CO2. Because of this, they are worth a lot to climate change mitigation efforts.”

Forests which are kept intact absorb and store carbon – this process can be translated into ‘carbon credits’ which can be offered to individuals, organisations, or even countries, to offset their own carbon emissions, or in wider efforts to combat global climate change.

The service forests provide by absorbing and storing carbon is so important that financial incentives to reduce deforestation and forest degradation (termed ‘REDD+’) were included in the Paris Agreement at the COP21 international climate negotiations in 2015.

The research team focused on Cambodian forests, where trees grow as high as 55 meters, and investigated whether carbon credits are enough to safeguard the forests by working out the amount of carbon held by the trees, and the amount of profit which could be made by logging and conversion to rubber.

Academics then went on to calculate how much each tonne of CO2 should be priced at to match foregone profits from timber and rubber profits – the ‘break-even’ carbon prices.

The break-even price needed to offset all the profits from logging and conversion to rubber plantations, is much higher ($30-$51 per tCO2) than the prices currently paid on carbon markets ($5-$13 per tCO2), but is similar to or lower than the social cost of carbon (at least $36 per tCO2). This social cost is the estimated economic damage caused by an emitted tonne of CO2.

Eleanor Warren-Thomas said: “It makes sense on a global scale to protect these forests and reduce CO2 emissions, rather than let the emissions happen and do economic damage. But, we show that current carbon prices need to be higher to incentivise forest protection.”

‘Protecting tropical forests from the rapid expansion of rubber using carbon payments’ is published in the journal Nature Communications on Friday 2 March 2018.

