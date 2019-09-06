Health Foundation award of £67K to build digital road map of outpatient care for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

New project to develop innovative new software could transform NHS outpatient care

The data evaluated will help create a digital road map of the different stages of outpatient care so senior hospital staff can understand its impact on patient care

The project is the first time an advanced modelling data system of this kind has been used in the NHS

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded £67,000 from the Health Foundation’s Advancing Applied Analytics programme to develop innovative new software which could transform NHS outpatient care.

The PathAnalyse project - which will be run in partnership with researchers from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Computer Science and the National Institute for Health Research’s Devices for Dignity MedTech Cooperative - is one of ten being funded in the latest round of the Health Foundation’s Advanced Applied Analytics programme.

The project will utilise sophisticated machine-learning tools and techniques to track 32 million datasets containing information about patient arrival times, length of consultations, duration of appointments and time needed to undertake clinical processes such as height and weight checks at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals’ outpatient departments.

Once evaluated, the data will help create a digital road map of the different stages of outpatient care so that senior staff in outpatient clinics can be supported to better understand current processes, waiting times and their impact on patient care.

The PathAnalyse project builds on previous collaborative work undertaken by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals’ Medical Physics team, and researchers at the University of Sheffield’s Insigneo Institute of in silico Medicine to monitor the patient’s journey through the outpatient clinic.

Dr Maria-Cruz Villa-Uriol, Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Sheffield, said: “This project brings together a team of researchers at the University of Sheffield with the scientific computing and informatics team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to work on real world solutions to the chain of events that need to happen for patients to receive prompt, efficient outpatient care."

Two outpatient clinics at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals have been selected to show how the analysis could help care for patients: the antenatal care department at Jessop Wing and the rheumatology outpatient department.

Dr Steven Wood, Clinical Scientist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted to have been given this opportunity to use our scientific and computing expertise to seek to better understand complex processes within the healthcare system. This is the first time an advanced modelling data system of this kind has been used in the NHS.”

Dr Maria-Cruz Villa-Uriol added: “The new project will draw upon learning from an existing collaboration with Sheffield Teaching Hospitals to support the design of new strategies to optimise patient care within the NHS and generate transferrable methodologies for other parts of the health care system whilst contributing to increasing the analytical capability of the NHS.”

Lise Sproson, NHS Innovation Manager at NIHR Devices for Dignity Medtech Cooperative (D4D), said: “D4D are passionate about enabling patients, carers and clinicians to be involved in health technology development. It is vital to ensure that we have conversations with patients to seek their views on improvements to care, threading this into work to further co-create outpatient services of outstanding quality.”

The Sheffield project is due to commence in September 2019.

Additional information Study Computer Science at the University of Sheffield Insigneo The University of Sheffield With almost 29,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines. Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2018 and for the last eight years has been ranked in the top five UK universities for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.