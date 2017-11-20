Professor Gill Valentine confirmed as new Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Professor Gill Valentine has been confirmed to the role of Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield.

Professor Valentine has been successfully carrying out the role of interim Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor since September 2017. She was previously Head of the Faculty of Social Sciences where, with her faculty leadership team, she defined a set of interdisciplinary thematic priorities for the Faculty, quadrupled its research income, produced creative innovations in learning and teaching and developed a set of strategic international partnerships aligned with funding priorities. The Faculty of Social Sciences was recently ranked 63 in the Times Higher Education Global Rankings, the highest it has been in the last five years.

Welcoming her appointment, President and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Keith Burnett, said:

"I am delighted that Professor Valentine has accepted the role of Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor. Gill has shown tremendous strengths as a scholar and a leader in the university both within Social Sciences and, most recently, as interim Provost. Her calm professionalism is matched by purpose and a deep commitment to the way teaching and research can transform the lives of people locally and around the world. She will I know be a true asset to the University in this role, and to the students who come to us from so many nations."

Professor Valentine took on the role of Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Social Sciences in September 2012 having previously worked at the University from 1994 to 2004 as a lecturer, senior lecturer and professor in the Department of Geography. From 2004, she served as Head of the School of Geography at the University of Leeds where she also Director of the Leeds Social Science Institute. In addition, Professor Valentine has held academic posts at the Universities of Manchester and Reading. Before beginning her academic career, she trained as a journalist, working for Haymarket Publications and BBC Wales.

In her career to date Professor Valentine has won research grants with a value of over £5 million, including a prestigious European Research Council Advanced Investigator award, and has published 15 books and over 150 articles. She is a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and plays an active role in both her discipline of Geography and wider social science communities.

Professor Valentine is also highly-regarded as a leading ambassador for equality in academia and is the University’s senior LGBT champion. In recognition of her dedication to equality, diversity and inclusion she was recently acknowledged by three prestigious organisations: The Financial Times’ 2017 Outstanding Leading Public Sector LGBT+ Executives, Stonewall Starting Out Guide and the Excellence in Diversity Awards.

Promoting equality also influences Professor Valentine's world-leading research. She has won the highly regarded Royal Geographical Society/Institute of British Geographies Gill Memorial Award for contributions to Geography and gender, as well as the Murchison Award for her work on the geography of difference, equality and diversity, and a Philip Leverhulme prize for high achieving scholars.

Professor Gill Valentine responded:

“I am honoured to be appointed Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield. I am deeply committed to the University's values and spirit of innovation under Sir Keith Burnett's leadership and I am very proud of the strong bond between academics, professional service staff and students at Sheffield so this opportunity feels truly special to me.”

Additional information The University of Sheffield

With almost 27,000 of the brightest students from over 140 countries, learning alongside over 1,200 of the best academics from across the globe, the University of Sheffield is one of the world’s leading universities. A member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group of leading research-led institutions, Sheffield offers world-class teaching and research excellence across a wide range of disciplines.

Unified by the power of discovery and understanding, staff and students at the university are committed to finding new ways to transform the world we live in. Sheffield is the only university to feature in The Sunday Times 100 Best Not-For-Profit Organisations to Work For 2016 and was voted number one university in the UK for Student Satisfaction by Times Higher Education in 2014. In the last decade it has won four Queen’s Anniversary Prizes in recognition of the outstanding contribution to the United Kingdom’s intellectual, economic, cultural and social life. Sheffield has six Nobel Prize winners among former staff and students and its alumni go on to hold positions of great responsibility and influence all over the world, making significant contributions in their chosen fields. Global research partners and clients include Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Glaxo SmithKline, Siemens and Airbus, as well as many UK and overseas government agencies and charitable foundations.