Sheffield event will welcome global partners from across the world to city for the annual event

BIN@Sheffield 2017 will focus on industrial digitalisation, health and wellbeing and smart cities and mobility

​The University of Sheffield is gearing up for the 8th annual Business and Innovation Network (BIN@) event held in collaboration with its partners, the University of Porto and the University of São Paulo.

This year's BIN@Sheffield event, supported by the Sheffield City Region (SCR) Growth Hub and Sheffield Hallam University, is centred on the theme of digitalisation and how new technologies and processes will impact our lives and businesses in years to come. A key focus of the three day event is the importance of innovation and collaboration to overcome the challenges and opportunities presented by digitalisation today.

Professor Dave Petley, Vice-President for Research and Innovation at the University of Sheffield, who is opening the three day event said: "We are delighted to be hosting this year’s BIN@Sheffield event and look forward to welcoming international researchers, entrepreneurs, corporate partners and investors to Sheffield. Collaborating with international partners is extremely important to the university as it enriches both our research and our teaching and BIN@Sheffield provides a great platform for these collaborations to develop and grow."

David Grimes, Head of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub and supporter of this year’s BIN@Sheffield, added: "The Sheffield City Region Growth Hub see BIN@Sheffield as a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and businesses across our region to access world-class speakers, workshops, networking, and the opportunity to collaborate and engage with other businesses from around the world and more locally."

Overview of event Each day of the event will focus on a different area: industrial digitalisation, health and wellbeing and smart cities and mobility, with a number of evening social events planned to further develop these global networks. Day one will focus on industrial digitalisation and explore the challenges and opportunities digital technology and automation present for the manufacturing industry and how businesses can become more productive and competitive by harnessing such skills. Health and wellbeing will start the second day with exploration into how digitalisation of services and technologies have the potential to transform the future of health and social care, tackling barriers such as ageing populations, declining budgets and the day-to-day challenges of modern life. The subject of smart cities and mobility will conclude the second day. Exploring smarter and more sustainable urban infrastructure and services to accommodate our growing population that resides in cities. The third day will cover more practical advice on what funding opportunities and partnership support is available for both businesses and academics.

This digitally inspired event is not the first of its kind for the Sheffield City Region. Sheffield is constantly evolving its digital expertise and knowledge and aims to position itself as a global player in the development of the digital ecosystem. The recent Digital Report highlighted that Sheffield digital companies boast one of the highest growth rates of any cluster in the UK. Recent ventures include the MindSphere Lounge in partnership with Siemens which was created to give academics, industry partners and students unprecedented access to innovative digital technology.

Paul Brodrick (Business Development Director for Digitalisation, Siemens) will be speaking at the conference, further discussing the impact of digital transformation on cities and industry.

As well as digitalisation the three day event will also pay homage to the University’s #WeAreInternational campaign, which celebrates and supports Sheffield as a global city, with international guest speakers sharing their pearls of wisdom throughout the event.

Key international speakers at the BIN@Sheffield event include:

Professor Haydn Thompson from CEO THHINK Group and European Commission Expert on Digitising European Industry

Ari Huczkowski, Chief Innovation Evangelist of Espoo Innovation Garden in Finland

Ellen Hemmerly, President and Executive Director at the University of Maryland and Baltimore Country (UMBC) Research Park

Pedro Coelho, Research and Innovation Manager at the University of Porto said: "These international events are great networking opportunities for everyone to connect with academia, science and technology parks, incubators, tech based firms, investors and many others. BIN@Sheffield is a real open innovation community creating value and impact worldwide."

BIN@Sheffield 2017 will run 30 October–1 November at the Cutlers' Hall.

BIN@ BIN@ is an informal, international network of partners from industry, academia, investment, incubation, business development and economic development agencies. The purpose of BIN@ is to support the sharing of good practice and knowledge and promote open innovation. BIN@'s network helps to connect partners from different disciplines and industry sectors to create opportunities for collaboration and cooperation, supporting partnerships that can deliver value and impact. BIN@ partner universities include the University of Sheffield, University of Porto and University of Sao Paulo. BIN@Sheffield 2017 is sponsored by Sheffield City Region (SCR) Growth Hub and Sheffield Hallam University.