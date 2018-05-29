University of Sheffield rises in Guardian University Guide 2019

University of Sheffield named best place to study Architecture and Journalism in Guardian University Guide 2019

Guide also ranks Sheffield among UK’s best for courses in Criminology, Sociology, Urban Studies and Planning, and Engineering Materials and Minerals

Rankings follows University of Sheffield being named in the top five in the UK for best overall student experience for the eighth year in a row in Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018

The University of Sheffield is celebrating its latest ranking success after subjects from across the institution have risen in the Guardian University Guide 2019.

The guide, published today (29 May 2018), ranks the University as the top place to study in the UK for Architecture as well as the best university to study Journalism.

Sheffield was also named as the second best place to study Criminology, second in the UK for Sociology, fourth for degree courses in Building and Town and Country Planning, and Engineering courses covering Materials and Minerals.

The University is one of the top 10 institutions for courses in Social Policy and Administration and in the top 20 universities for degree courses covering Archaeology, Chemical Engineering, Dentistry, Computer Science and Information Systems, Forensic Science and Politics.

Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “I am delighted the University of Sheffield has once again been recognised for the high standards of teaching we provide for students. A Sheffield degree is certainly challenging, but we also pride ourselves on our openness and positive student experience across the board as well as the very close links we have with external organisations.

"Whether here in the UK or overseas, graduates and employers tell me that a Sheffield degree has stood individuals in good stead for professional careers as our students go on to make a positive difference in their own lives and in the world. I'm delighted that this hard work and success is reflected in this Guardian ranking, and I have no doubt that a University of Sheffield degree will continue to be a hallmark of quality for graduates in the UK and beyond."

With Sheffield being named as the best place to study Architecture and Journalism, the Guardian University Guide 2019 also reaffirms the University’s longstanding reputation for inspirational, innovative and cutting edge teaching in the social sciences. This sits alongside its world class reputation for the arts and humanities and STEM-based subjects.

This latest ranking also follows the University being named among the best institutions in the world in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018. Sheffield Students’ Union has also been named number one for the 10th consecutive year in the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey 2018.

